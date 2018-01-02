What are the cheapest and most expensive homes in Laois?

In Laois, prices in the final three months of 2017 were 6% higher than a year previously, compared to a rise of 10% seen a year ago according to the latest report from Daft.ie

The average house price is now €158,000, 52% above its lowest point. There were 331 residential properties listed for sale in Laois on Daft.ie on January 1, 2018.

The cheapest residence to buy in Laois according to Daft.ie is a derelict cottage in Glendine, Camross on approx. 1.56 Acres. Situated in an "idyllic sylvan setting" in the Slieve Bloom Mountains it will set you back €55,000.

The asking price for another derelict residence in Derraugh, Srah, Mountrath is €60,000. The grounds are presently overgrown an in need of clearing. Structurally the house is 'intact'. "This would be an ideal starter home/ project," says the description.

The least expensive liveable home is a "spacious, mature end of terrace two-storey house" on Patrick St, Mountrath. The four bedrooms property requires some modernisation and re-decoration and will set you back €60,000.

The most expensive house listed by Daft.ie Old Rectory, Coolbanagher, Emo. The seven bedroom detached house is two-storey Georgian residence on some 18ha (45 acres) of quality grazing Land, a walled garden and magnificent gardens surrounding the house, in a mature parkland setting.

The courtyard comprises of two converted self- catering coach houses, which are registered with the Irish Tourist Board (Failte Ireland) and Laois Tourism. The views are described as "splendid overlooking the surrounding countryside, with views of Emo Court Demesne and the Gandon designed church nearby".

The asking price is €1.25 million.