Laois restaurant is the home of Pudding of the Year according to national guide

Imelda Tynan’s Rhubarb Tart at The Store Yard, Portlaoise has been chosen as the McKenna's Guides 2017 Pudding of the Year.

Imelda learned to bake from her brother, the late, great Jim Tynan, and she learnt well.

The Guides.ie website says: "To listen to her talk about baking, about pastry, about patisserie, is to listen to someone for whom the art of baking is nothing less than rapture. Fortunately, when you get a taste of Ms Tynan’s rhubarb tart, you get the taste of that rapture. Irish baking – and Irish food culture – at its zenith."

Tynan's are very proud to feature on a national awards list alongside some of the best in the business.

Imelda shared her reaction on the restaurant's Facebook page.

"What a wonderful surprise to start 2018! So delighted that my Rhubarb Tart has been chosen as Pudding of the Year by John & Sally McKennas' Guides. Am thrilled beyond words, and so looking forward to beginning baking again for my customers this week after the Christmas break," she said.

Congratulations to Imelda and all at Tynan's on the success!

