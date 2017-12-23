Free Christmas gift, choose name for your baby, more about your name?

Are you stuck for a last minute Christmas stocking filler that won't cost an arm and a leg or you're in a dilemma over the name for your baby?

Well, the new online application - Baby Names of Ireland - might be the answer to both questions.

The Central Statistics Office has launched a fun new online application for searching the baby names of Ireland.

Located in the Interactive Zone of its website, and with information from 1964 to 2016, you can follow the popularity of the names of your friends, family, and children.

You can also download and print a Name Certificate. Enter your name and the year of your birth to see how many babies were registered with that name, and how your name ranked in that year.

Having trouble picking a baby name? Use our "Find me a name" function to randomly select a name and the information on its popularity.

When you get to the site click boy or girl to find get a certificate which can be downloaded or printed.

Interested - then click our link here and it will bring you straight to the app