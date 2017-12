It's a really hectic Christmas in RTÉ for Laois comedian Bernard O' Shea.

The Durrow native co-stars with Jennifer Zamparelli tonight in a Christmas Special edition of Bridget and Eamon.

"Four Funerals and No Wedding" sees Bridget works out that with the widow’s pension and life assurance Eamon aka Bernard, would be worth more dead than alive. So she fakes his death but Eamon can’t resist going to his own wake.

Jennifer and Bernard are enjoying a successful third season of the IFTA award winning comedy series.

The Christmas special goes out on RTÉ 2 on Christmas Eve at 9.45pm.

Meanwhile, the Laois man has been busy getting ready for Dancing With the Stars which gets underway way on January 7 on RTÉ 1. Helping to launch the series, Bernard admitted he 'couldn't walk down the stairs'. He also looked forward to getting the fake tan.

"I couldn't walk down the stairs!"



Contestant Bernard O'Shea chats to @JamesPatrice about his hopes and fears!



You've got this @boshea5!



Dancing With The Stars Ireland starts Sunday 6.30pm on RTÉ One #DWTSIrl pic.twitter.com/6Fj2MJ4Upt — RTE One (@RTEOne) December 24, 2017

Apart from the TV work, his morning radio slot on 2fm, a tour with Karl Spain, Bernard will be busy preparing for Santa Claus. Bernard has two children with his wife, Lorna.

In 2010, Bernard burst on to the TV screens as part of the team of the hit show, Republic of Telly. Staying with the show for its entire seven-series run.

In early 2014, Bernard was announced as the host of the 2fm breakfast show, Breakfast Republic, alongside Jennifer Zamparelli, and Keith Walsh.