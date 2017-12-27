Laois fire service has handed over a big Christmas gift to Kolbe special needs school

Well done to Laois County Fire & Rescue Service who have gone above and beyond yet again for Laois citizens.

Not alone do the eight fire crews regularly put their lives on the line for Laois people, rushing to the rescue for floods, fires and traffic collisions, but they have also helped special needs children.

Just in time for Christmas, crew members from Portlaoise paid a visit to Kolbe Special School in Portlaoise, which teaches children with special needs.

There they presented a cheque for €550, and wished the children a happy Christmas.

The money had been raised at Laois Fire Safety Open Weeks, held at fire stations around the county throughout the year.

"Thanks to everyone who contributed and to the crews who organised the collection," the Service has said.

