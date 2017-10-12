Laois crime could benefit from Carlow Kilkenny garda sting

Gardaí have carried out a significant operation which could have an impact on crime in Laois.

Gardaí from the Kilkenny-Carlow Division arrested 42 people, seized €20,000 worth of Drugs and seized 5 vehicles as part of Operation Thor - Project Storm on the 11th October 2017 in Co. Kilkenny.



The purpose of the operation was to prevent crime, disrupt criminal activity, apprehend criminals and to enhance Community engagement. The operation included Garda checkpoints and Community Gardaí informing members of the public to increase awareness of protection of personal property and possessions.



As part of the operation Gardaí conducted the following:

• 77 checkpoints

• 21 premises searched

• 27 arrests for theft, assault, fraud, burglary and drugs offences

• 15 arrests on warrant

• 5 vehicles seized (3 under Section 41, 2 for PSV offences)

• 21 properties searched

• Total of €20,000 worth of Drugs seized from 11 incidents

Seventeen people are currently detained at Kilkenny and Carlow Garda Stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and a further ten have been charged to appear before the courts in the coming weeks.

Operation Storm also concentrates on interaction with local clubs and organisations. Crime Prevention stands were set up over the course of the Operation giving information leaflets throughout the community.





