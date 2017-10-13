LAOIS CRIME: Gardaí will attend Crime Prevention night in area hit by recent burglaries

There is to be a meeting on Crime Prevention in a Laois village next week, in an area where a number of break-ins have occurred in the past week.

The meeting takes place on Monday October 16 at 8:30 pm in Clonaslee Community Centre.

Garda Sergeant Graham Kavanagh, the Laois/Offaly Crime Prevention Officer and Sergeant Mick O’Connell representing Portlaoise Station will attend to give advice. All locals are asked to attend.

Clonaslee Community Alert has asked residents to be extra vigilant.

"We appeal to everyone to be extra vigilant as there have been a lot of break ins in recent weeks. Take numbers of cars or vans if you see anything suspicious please phone the Gardai on (057) 8674100. Elderly people wear and press your panic button if worried, use your peep hole. Do not entertain strangers. Look for ID. Please check on your elderly neighbours. as there have been a lot of break ins in recent weeks," the group say.

There were a number of break-ins and burglaries in the Slieve Bloom area in the past week.

Read story here. For more on recent burglaries in Laois, read here.

Gardaí also held an Operation Thor checkpoint in the area recently, in efforts to catch crime gangs that target rural areas.