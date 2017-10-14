Laois Offaly Gardaí investigate as thieves target tradesman vans

The countrywide targeting of vans by thieves in search of valuable tradesmen tools continued overnight in the Laois Offaly Garda divisional area.

At least eight vehicles were broken into between Birr and Cloghan. Nearly all the vehicles were vans and jeeps belonging to tradesmen and a large volume of tools were taken.

Gardai are again urging all tradesmen to secure all tools, remove them from view and mark them.

The Bord na Mona facility in Boora was also targeted but nothing was taken.

If you saw anything suspicious in the area on Friday night Saturday morning October 13-14, contact Birr or any Garda Station on (057) 916 9710

