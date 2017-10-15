Four detained in Clonaslee after high speed car chase through Laois and Offaly that began in Tullamore

Laois Offaly Gardaí are investigating an incident in which a car was driven at high speed chase from Tullamore before eventually crashing into a tree in Clonaslee village in the Slieve Bloom mountains in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gardaí said that at approximately 2.50am on Sunday, October 15 Gardai in Tullamore observed a Green Suzuki Jeep at Hayes Cross. This car was observed driving erratically and on the wrong side of the road.

There were four occupants in the vehicle at the time. Gardaí said the offending vehicle continued through Tullamore driving on the wrong side of the road at speed continuing up High Street.

It continued out towards Clonminch, Derryad, Kilurin, Killoughy and eventually crashing in Clonaslee Village. During this period of driving the vehicle forced a number of private vehicles to take evasive action in order to avoid collisions.

Gardaí said the driver attempted to ram a number of Garda vehicles and during the pursuit various items were thrown from the offending vehicle also shinning a very powerful spot light in an attempt to evade arrest.

Four occupants, three male one female, all from Tullamore area arrested after 3am at The Green Clonaslee in Laois. Two were juveniles a man and woman aged 21 and 18 were arrested. The car was seized for PSV and Scenes of Crime examination.

The four detained were subsequently released pending further investigation. Garda appealing to any witnesses pedestrian or drivers who were affected by or observed this incident.

Contact Gardaí in Tullamore, at the Laois Offaly divisional HQ in Portlaoise or at any garda station.