Iron bar swung overnight in Mountmellick - woman shaken after Portlaoise bag snatch

Gardaí in Laois are investigating an an attack with an iron bar in Mountmellick overnight and a bag snatch in Portlaoise.

Gardaí say that around 2am on Lord Edward Stree, Mountmellick on Sunday morning, October 15 a male was approached by male who had iron bar in his hand. The iron bar was swung in direction of the innocent party but it did not connect. The man with the bar fled the scene.

Meanwhile, on the Mountmellick Rd, Portlaoise at 1am also on Sunday morning a woman who was walking had her bag snatched. She was in shock and frightened after the incident.

Gardaí are seeking a male who was wearing a blue jumper, red scaf and black pants. The jumper and scarf were later recovered in the area.

Any one with information on either incident can contact Gardaí in Portlaoise, Mountmellick at any garda station or via the Garda Confidential line.

More on crime here