Juvenile arrested after burglary in Laois

Gardaí are investigating a burglary and a break-in which took place in Laois on Tuesday, October 17.

A juvenile was arrested and some property was recovered after a burglary at Ballymorris Manor in Portlarlington.

The incident took place around 4pm.

In a separate incident a house was broken into in Ballyroan between 5-9pm.

Nothing has been reported as taken yet.

Anyone with information should contact Portlaoise Garda Station (057) 867 4100.

On Monday, a cafe in Mountmellick was broken into in the early hours of the morning.

