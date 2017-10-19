Contractor working on Laois council homes attacked in Portlaoise

A builder working on behalf Laois County Council has been assaulted in Portlaoise in an attempted tool theft.

Laois Gardaí are investigating a report that a council building contractor was assaulted by three to four people in O'Moore Place in Portlaoise.

The incident happened that day after Hurricane Ophelia, Tuesday, October 17.

Gardaí say the man suffered head and wrist injuries.

The gardaí are appealing for witnesses or any help that can help with the investigation. Contact Portlaoise Gardaí on 057 867 4100.

Thieves have been roaming the country in recent weeks breaking into vans and building sites in search of tools.

A housing estate in Mountrath which was being readied for Laois County Council tenants was raided last month.

