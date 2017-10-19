Second big midlands drug seizure by gardaí in the space of 24 hours

Midlands Gardaí have seized a second substantial haul of drugs in the space of 24 hours

A day Laois Offaly Gardaí swooped to seize €1 million, Gardaí in Longford seized a quantity of drugs and arrested three people following a joint Garda and Customs operation.

Earlier today, October 2019 Gardaí from Roscommon/Longford Drugs Unit, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and officers from Revenues Customs Service searched two houses in Edgewothstown.

During the course of the search Gardaí discovered 6 kilos of cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €120,000 as well as a small quantity of cocaine.

Three people, one man in his 30s, a women in her 20s and a women in her 50s, have been arrested and are detained at Longford Garda Station.

Laois Offaly Gardaí seized cocaine, cannabis worth more than €1 million and a firearm along with ammunition during an operation the day before.