€1m drug seizure by Laois Offaly gardaí - court appearance in Dublin

A man is due in court following the seizure of more than €1 million worth of drugs by Laois Offaly gardaí

A man in his 30s who was arrested by Laois Offaly gardai during a search operation at a location near Geashill, Co. Offaly on Wednesday evening 18th October.

He was detained at Tullamore Garda Station in relation to a cocaine & cannabis seizure in excess of €1m (pending analysis) is scheduled to appear before the Criminal Court of Justice at 10.30a.m. Saturday 21st October, 2017 charged in connection with the incident.

During the search Gardaí recovered large quantities of cocaine and cannabis herb along with an amount of suspected amphetamine.

A shotgun (sawn-off) and large numbers of cartridges and rounds of ammunition were also recovered.

