Jewellery stolen in number of weekend house burglaries

Gardai are investigating a number of burglaries over the weekend.

On Friday night houses were broken into at Summerhill Portlaoise, Chantiere Gate, Portlaoise and Newtown, Stradbally.

A house was also burgled at Roselawn, Portlaoise on Saturday. All incidents took place sometime between 7pm and midnight.

Entry was gained at the rear of the houses in most cases, and at the front in one.

Jewellery was stolen in a number of them.

Portlaoise Garda are appealing for information at 057 86 74100.