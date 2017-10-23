Force used in theft from popular Laois shop Gardai appeal for witnesses

Gardai are investigating a robbery from a popuplar shop in Rathdowney.

Gardai say a male entered The Card Stand The Square Rathdowney at 6.20pm Sunday, October 23 and robbed cash from till.

The shop attendant was pushed a number of times.

Gardai invesigating matter are appealing for any witnesses that where in vicinity of the Card Stand, Rathdowney between 6pm and 630pm.

Anyone that saw anything suspicious can contact them at Portlaoise Garda Station.