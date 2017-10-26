Community service for driving while disqualified

A Portlaoise man has been given community service in lieu of prison for disregarding a court order by driving while disqualified.

Before last week’s Portlaoise District Court was Jiri Cervenak, Market Mews, Portlaoise.

He was stopped at a garda checkpoint on the Mountmellick Road in Portlaoise on July 12 this year, where he was discovered to be disqualified from driving.

The accused had 15 previous convictions, all for road traffic matters.

When the case first came before the court in July, Judge Staines imposed 240 hours’ community service in lieu of one month in prison and put back the matter back to October 19 for a community service report.

At last week’s court, the accused was found suitable for community service and Judge Staines imposed the 240 hours in lieu of one month in prison.

