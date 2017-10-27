Six rugs stolen off horse's backs in Laois as temperatures dip below zero

Gardaí are investigating an incident where six horse rugs were taken from horses in Portlaoise Equestrian Centre on Thursday, October 26 at 7.30pm.

The horses were in a field when the rugs were taken off their backs.

Horse rugs sell for between €100 and €500 online depending on the quality.

Temperatures dipped to -1 degrees on Thursday night in Laois.

Anyone with information should contact Portlaoise garda station.

Crime: Bookmakers break-in last night in a Laois town.

Driver arrested at Portlaosie Garda motorway checkpoint.