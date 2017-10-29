Laois Offaly Gardaí investigate two burglaries in estate

Gardaí in the Laois Offaly Division are appealing for witnesses after two houses were burgled in Tullamore on Sunday afternoon.

The houses in Adams Villas and Arden View were broken into this afternoon and among the items taken were cash, medication and a handbag.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who may have seen any persons acting suspiciously in either location to contact them at Tullamore Garda Station on (057) 932 7600.

Also on Sunday in Tullamore, a man was hospitalised after an incident involving an axe.