Axe attack outside McDonalds under investigation by Laois Offaly gardaí

Gardaí in the Laois Offaly garda division are investigating a serious assault outside McDonalds fast food outlet in which an axe was allegedly used on Sunday evening.

A man was brought to the Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore with non-life threatening injuries after what is understood to have been an altercation another man with an axe.

Gardaí say the incident occurred outside McDonalds on the Church Road in the town between 5.55pm and 6.15pm.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to the assault to contact them in Tullamore Garda Station on (057) 932 7600.

Also on Sunday afternoon, two house were burgled in the town and a number of items were stolen.