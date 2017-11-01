Garda patrol car window smashed on Halloween night in Laois

During what is usually a busy night for An Garda Síochána, the window of a garda patrol car was smashed in Portlaoise.

The incident happened around midnight on Halloween night Tuesday, October 31.

A brick was thrown from a field at the patrol car in O'Moore Place, Portlaoise while gardaí were dealing with a public order incident.

No one was arrested following the incident.

Elsewhere, Laois Fire Service had three callouts by 7pm on Halloween night.

Their policy was not to put out a fire unless there was a risk to life.

