Garda patrol car window smashed on Halloween night in Laois
During what is usually a busy night for An Garda Síochána, the window of a garda patrol car was smashed in Portlaoise.
The incident happened around midnight on Halloween night Tuesday, October 31.
A brick was thrown from a field at the patrol car in O'Moore Place, Portlaoise while gardaí were dealing with a public order incident.
No one was arrested following the incident.
Elsewhere, Laois Fire Service had three callouts by 7pm on Halloween night.
Their policy was not to put out a fire unless there was a risk to life.
