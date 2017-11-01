Doors and windows smashed in Laois golf club break in

A golf club in Laois was broken into on Halloween night.

Gardaí are investigating the incident which took place between 1am and 2am on October 31 at Rathdowney Golf Club.

A member of staff has said that "nothing substantial" was taken but that it is "a nuisance" that the glass in one of the exit doors was smashed.

It is understood that three people wearing balaclavas smashed doors and some windows in the golf club but then fled before taking anything.

Gardaí are investigating the CCTV.

A garda patrol car window was smashed in Portlaoise as gardaí dealt with a public order incident.