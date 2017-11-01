Chainsaw robbed as rural area in Laois targeted by burglars

A number of sheds and cars were broken into outside of homes in the early hours of Wednesday morning, November 1.

The incidents took place in the rural area of Rapla in County Laois.

The area is located between Rathdowney and Durrow, it is highlighted in blue on the map below.

A garda spokesperson said that chainsaws and other equipment was taken.

Anyone with information should contact Abbeyleix Garda Station 057 86 31202.

Elsewhere in Laois, gardai interupted an intruder at a Portlaoise pub.

Doors and windows smashed were in Laois golf club break in and a Garda patrol car window smashed on Halloween night.