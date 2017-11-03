Wheelchair user threatened with a hammer in Portlaoise

Gardaí are investigating an assault which took place outside the Post Office in Portlaoise this week.

The incident took place around 2.45pm in the afternoon on Thursday, November 2.

It is understood that a male in a wheelchair was threatened with a hammer by another male.

The hammer was not used but a minor physical assault was carried out.

It is understood that gardaí are obtaining CCTV and are interviewing witnesses.

Read more: Guns taken in house burglary in Laois.

PICTURES: Traditional Christmas window displays revealed in Portlaoise.