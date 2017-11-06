Gardai issue advice in Laois following spate of burglaries

Crime Prevention Officer for Laois/Offaly has issued advice to the public on how to react if a burglary occurs on their property.

The advice is telling key holders or garage owners to contact An Garda Síochána before attending alarm activations at night.

This comes in light of burglaries that have occured elsewhere around the county.

This is to ensure the safety and security of the owner/keyholder and ensure premises are secure.

