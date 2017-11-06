Laois crime: Young man threatened and robbed in a Portlaoise housing estate

A young man has been threatened and robbed of cash, on the street in a Portlaoise housing estate over the weekend.

The crime took place in Maryborough Village, on the Mountrath road in Portlaoise, Laois.

A young man aged 20 was targeted on the street, at 6pm on Sunday evening November 5.

He was threatened by another male and cash was stolen from him. He was not injured in the incident.

Portlaoise Gardaí had said that they are following a line of enquiry.

However they have issued an appeal for witnesses. Call the station at (057) 8674100.

