Rural Ireland 'a playground for gangs'

Aspiring Laois Offaly TD and RENUA Ireland leader John Leahy has warned it is time to fight back against the rise in rural crime following a serious assault on a farmer in the midlands.

Commenting on a recent series of assaults Mr Leahy also claimed that rural Ireland has become a playground for gangs.

‘‘RURAL Ireland has become a playground for criminal gangs because of political indifference to the plight of rural communities," he said.

In a statement Mr Leahy said the government has, over the last decade, staged a managed retreat from rural policing. He said the The only response to rising crime has been closing Garda stations.

"This has created the situation where, be it in the West, the Border or the Midlands, the people are under siege from thieves and drug warlords intent on expanding their empires.

"Criminals are quite capable of making business risk assessments and they have, in the absence of mobile rural policing units been the main beneficiaries of Ireland’s new motorways.

"Crime exists in more locations than Stepaside and there are more important issues to be dealt with than judicial appointments.

"It is time for the police to re-occupy rural Ireland.”

Mr Leahy also claimed this week’s new low proved that RENUA Ireland’s ‘three strikes and you’re out’ policy for ongoing repeat offenders in serious crime is correct.

“We do not want people jailed for twenty years for stealing a Mars bar. But they should go down for terrorising a farmer," he said.

FARMER BEATEN WITH BARS AFRAID TO RETURN HOME

The Offaly counciillor claimed people are losing respect for a law system that only protects the rights of defendants.

"Thugs and gangsters have made a playground of rural Ireland. Virtual terror has been imposed on people particularly in rural counties," he said.

The politician claimed culture, our lifestyle has been taken away.

"We no longer can leave our key in the back door. It has instead been replaced by the CCTV camera and the remote alarm. It’s time to fight back and our Minister for Justice and this Government should be leading the way," he said.

