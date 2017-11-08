Gardai issue warning over new bank card phone scam

Gardai have issued a warning to people of a new phone scam requesting bank details from customers.

"There is an increase in fraudulent calls claiming to be your Bank or Visa/MasterCard advising of a fraud on your Debit/Credit Card," authorities said.

They went on to say, "if you receive such a call and are uncertain if it’s genuine, call the number on the back of your card."

People are urged not to engage with suspected fraudulent callers.

More Garda Crime Prevention advice can be found at www.garda.ie.