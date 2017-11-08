UPDATE on men detained by Gardaí after shot fired during high speed chase

A Laois resident was among three men and detained in Portlaoise and Tullamore Garda Stations after a shot was fired following an incident in Monasterevin.

At approximately 9.30pm last night, Monday, November 6, Gardaí observed a black Audi estate car with a partial registration number 151 G driving at speed through Monasterevin over the draw bridge, Main St and on towards the Kildare Rd.

This car was seen driving at speed by a number of Garda units. A short time later the black Audi was observed by a Garda unit at a location known locally as Ashgrove, this car was then followed by Gardaí, it then stopped on the road at Larch Hill.

Gardaí said the front seat male passenger exited the car produced what Gardaí believe was a shotgun and discharged a shot. No persons were injured during this incident.

A number of armed Garda units were aware of this incident and at 10.30pm Gardaí from the Regional Support Unit stopped a silver Hyundai car at Pollardstown, Newbridge.

Three men (23yrs, 27yrs and 32yrs) were arrested in connection with the earlier incident and detained at Portlaoise and Tullamore Garda Stations under the provisions of Section 30 – Offences Against the State Act 1939.

Gardaí subsequently confirmed that one of those arrested was from Laois while the others two are from Limerick and Kildare.

Investigations are continuing.

