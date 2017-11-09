Laois man remanded in custody after garda pursuit that ended in Kildare after Tipperary raid

A Laois man has been remanded in custody arising from a violent incident in Kildare last weekend in which a shot was fired as gardaí gave chase after a theft in Tipperary.

Shane O'Donoghue (21), of no fixed abode but previously Old Knockmay Road, Portlaoise, was charged with burglary and unauthorised taking MPV, from Masterstown, New Inn, Cahir, Co Tipperary on November 6.

When he appeared before Portlaoise District Court, he was also charged with two counts dangerous driving, including at a location in Monasterevin.

Apart from a stolen Audi, gardaí also allege a gun safe containing three firearms and ammunition was taken.

The Court heard that during the pursuit, an Audi car travelled in the direction of patrol car and garda had to take evasive action. It it is also alleged that the vehicle veered to wrong side of the road and passengers getting off bus had to run to avoid injury.

In evidence, Det Garda JP O'Brien said a firearm was discharged in the direction of gardaí during the incident. O'Donoghue was not charged in relation to this.

Gardaí objected to bail due to seriousness of charges. Judge Catherine Staines refused bail, remanding O'Donoghue custody back to Cloverhill District Court on November 16.

When charged by Gardaí the accused replied: "Sure, who says I was driving? I know nothing about any of these charge sheets. I'm an innocent person and I know nothing about any vehicle."