Social media posts on garda checkpoints compromises policing and community safety

Whatsapp, twitter, viber, facebook and other social media posts on garda checkpoints compromises policing and safety in communities according to gardaí in the Laois Offaly Division.

The Garda Crime Prevention Officer for the Laois-Offaly Division, Graham Kavanagh, has said the gardaí are asking people not to reveal checkpoint details on social media.

The appeal was made in the wake of violent spell in the Laois Offaly division which saw a shot fired at a garda checkpoint and a farmer badly beaten in his own home.

In response to these and related incidents a special taskforce has been set up in the division. This will involved checkpoints which, in some cases will be armed.

"We are asking people to stop posting checkpoint locations and using Viber, Whatsapp groups and other social media to disclose locations of Garda checkpoints," he said.

"This is done by both people that think they may be helping their friends and neighbours and also criminals who use similar messaging schemes."

"Disclosing such locations potentially compromises the Garda Road Policing initiative and the safety of your community," he said.

GARDA WARNING TO ROAMING GANGS