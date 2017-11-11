Sister of farmer brutally attacked by gang speaks about the devastation #listen

The sister of the Offaly farmer attacked in his home last weekend, Annette Meacle, has spoken to RTE Radio 1's Countrywide Programme.

The attack has left its mark on Richie McKelvey and his family as the 54-year-old starts to visit his home once again following the attack which saw four criminals assault him and lock him in his own shed.

It has resulted in a stepping up of the policing policy in rural Co. Offaly with a special taskforce being launched to tackle the issue.

