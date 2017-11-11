Sister of farmer brutally attacked by gang speaks about the devastation #listen
A heart-breaking reality for this family
LISTEN: Sister of Offaly farmer attacked by thugs speaks about the devastation left behind
The sister of the Offaly farmer attacked in his home last weekend, Annette Meacle, has spoken to RTE Radio 1's Countrywide Programme.
The attack has left its mark on Richie McKelvey and his family as the 54-year-old starts to visit his home once again following the attack which saw four criminals assault him and lock him in his own shed.
It has resulted in a stepping up of the policing policy in rural Co. Offaly with a special taskforce being launched to tackle the issue.
LAOIS OFFAL GARDA TASKFORCE SET UP IN WAKE OF GANG ATTACKS AND RAIDS
NO PLACE TO HIDE INSISTS LAOIS TD AND JUSTICE MINISTER
OFFICIAL FIGURES DON'T TELL TRUE CRIME STORY SAID FARMER SURVEY
