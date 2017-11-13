Laois gardai warn public about criminal 'bank jugging' Christmas scam

Bank customers in Laois are being urged to take extra care in the coming weeks and not fall victim to the so-called bank jugging scam by thieves.

The Garda Crime Prevention Officer for Laois-Offaly, Graham Kavanagh, wants to raise the public's awareness about a theft scam in the run up to Christmas.

The scam in question is called bank jugging, which involves criminal groups are watching banks to establish customers who are making significant withdrawals, then following them and stealing from their cars.

"Criminals are watching people as they go in and out of banks, and when they feel someone may have withdrawn a large sum of money they follow that person to wherever they're going," Sgt. Kavanagh said.

"When they stop for lunch or go into a store, that sum of money is taken from the vehicle."

"We haven't had any such matters reported so far these last few months but the message is preventative," he concluded.