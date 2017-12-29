Port man who ended up in ditch has licence restored after Cuisle donation

A Portarlington man has had his driving licence restored after appealing a disqualification for careless driving at the recent circuit court.

James Bracken, Portarlington, was convicted of careless driving at the district court in July this year, and disqualified from driving for two years.

At the recent appeal, State solicitor, Mr Donal Dunne said that at 3.10am on December 18, 2016, a woman driving at Ballymorris saw the appellant driving towards her on her side of the road.

He was swerving to and fro until he came to a stop.

The appellant had one previous conviction.

Defence, Mr Rory Hannify said his client had been using a space saver wheel on the day, with which the advisable driving speed is 50km/h.

The appellant was driving over this speed, said Mr hannify, and he ended up partially in a ditch.

Defence said the appellant needed his licence for work, as he lives in Portarlington but works in construction in Kildare.

In ruling, Judge Keenan Johnson said it would be disproportionate for the appellant to lose his licence. The judge agreed to lift the driving disqualification if the appellant donated €750 to the Cuisle Centre.

Judge Johnson affirmed the fine of €200 which was imposed in the district court.