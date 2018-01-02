Gardai appeal for information following serious assault in village

Gardai are appealing for information from members of the public after a serious assault in Rathangan in the early hours of Wednesday, December 27.

A 19-year-old man was getting into a taxi on Main Street in the Kildare village at approximately 1.30am when he was assaulted.

The force of the punch caused him to fall backwards and hit the roadway. He was taken by ambulance to Naas General Hospital where he is described as being in a serious condition.

A female was also assaulted and incurred minor injuries during the incident.

The scene was preserved by investigating Garda for a forensic examination.

No arrests have been made to date and investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses. They are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the Main Street area between 1am and 2am on Wednesday morning, December 27, which was the early hours of the morning after St Stephen’s night, to come forward.

They are also appealing to motorists or taxi drivers who may have dash-cams fitted to their vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Kildare 045 527730, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.