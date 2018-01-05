Men arrested at scene of burglary by Gardai

Three men have been arrested in Portarlington at the scene of a burglary in the town on the Laois Offaly border.

The men were detained yesterday evening Thursday, January 4 at 6pm on suspicion of burglary at the Hugeunot House apartments.

The males are aged 29, 23 and 18 and are due to appear at Portlaoise District Court. All are said to be from Portarlington.

Gardai are also appealing for information about two burglaries in Tubber area also in Thursday 3-5 pm. In particular they ask members of the public who may have seen a beige vW Golf 151 acting suspiciously in area to contact them.