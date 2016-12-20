Deaths in Laois - December 20, 2016

Denis Cahill - Ratheniska

The death took place on Sunday, December 18 of Denis (Dinny) Cahill of Kyle Valley Ratheniska, Portlaoise.

Tragically. Beloved son of Richard and Julieka and much loved brother of Lily. Deeply regretted by his family, granny Mary, aunts and uncles, Jamie, Elizabeth, Martina, Joleene, Paddy, Séan, Steve, Alice, Lisa, Brian, Jill and Dick, nieces Katie and Ciara, nephews James, Dale and James, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 2pm with rosary recital on Tuesday evening at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday to the Holy Cross Church Ratheniska for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

William Carroll - Mountmellick and Portarlington

The death took place on Sunday, December 18 of William Carroll of 35 Manor Grove, Mountmellick and formerly of St. Brigids Square., Portarlington.

Peacefully at The Regional Hospital, Portlaois. Husband of Olive (nee Barry) and father of Marguerite and Katie. Deeply regretted by his wife and children, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers and sisters-in-law, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in his home from 3pm Tuesday until removal at 5.30pm on Tuesday evening to St. Joseph's Church, Mountmellick, arriving at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium, arriving 2.30pm.

Sr Mary Caulfield - Galway and Mountmellick

The death took place on Sunday, December 18 of Sr. Mary Caulfield of Presentation Convent, Athenry and Oranmore, Galway, Zambia and Mountmellick and formerly of Kiltrogue, Claregalway, Co Galway.

Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Margaret, her brothers Fr John and Eamonn, her sister Teresa and her sister-in-law Rita.

Deeply regretted by her Presentation Srs., her family Paddy, Eileen, Joe and Matt, brother-in-law Joe Connelly, sisters-in-law Kathleen and Teri, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing in the Convent Chapel tomorrow Monday from 4pm. Removal at 7pm to The Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Athenry.

Liam Deegan - Tralee and Mountrath

The death occurred on Saturday, December 17 of Liam Deegan of Ballyrickard Court, Tralee and formerly Huddersfield and Mountrath.

Peacefully. Partner of Mary and brother of Anthony, Noel, Phil, Gareth and Teresa. Deeply regretted by his family, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at 39 Ballyrickard Court on Monday from 5pm to 7pm with prayers at 7pm. Funeral reception at St. Fintan's Church, Mountrath on Tuesday at 6pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am in St Fintan's Church, Mountrath. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Mountrath.

John Kelly - Mountrath

The death occurred on Saturday, December 17 of John (Jack) Kelly of 4 St. Fintan's Terrace, Mountrath.

At the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise, surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his wife Lil; deeply regretted by his sorrowing son Fintan, daughters Rita and Paula, daughter-in-law Fiona, sons-in-law Frank and Mick, grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing was at his daughter Rita Fitzpatrick's residence at Ballytegan, Ridge Road, Portlaoise on Sunday. Removal on Monday morning at 10.15am to St. Fintan's Church Mountrath, for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

The death took place on Friday, December 16 of Charlie Tyrrell of Cahir, Coolrain

Funeral Arrangements to be announced later

Denis Bowe (Snr) - Portlaoise

The death occurred on Friday, December 16of Denis BOWE (Snr) of No 7 Ashley Gardens, Borris Rd, Portlaoise.

Suddenly. Husband of Margaret and father of Yvonne, Denis and David. Deeply regretted by his family, son-in-law Derek, daughter-in-law Laura, brothers Kevin and Frank, sisters Betty and Patty, brothers in law ,sisters in law,nieces, nephews, work colleagues, family, relatives and friends

Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 2pm with rosary recital on Tuesday evening at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday to SS Peter & Paul's Church for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Internment afterwards in SS Peter & Paul's Cemetery.