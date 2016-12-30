Deaths in Laois - December 30, 2016

Susan Byrne - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Friday, December 30 of Susan (Susie) Byrne (née Johnson) of Rathmoyle, Abbeyleix.



Peacefully in her 97th Year. Deeply regretted by her daughters Anna and Menzie, son-in-law Paddy, grandchildren James, Paul, Peter and Tracy, sisters Kit and Ann, brother Paddens, sister-in-law Mary, great-grandchildren, nephew, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

Joan Burke - Mountmellick

The death took place on Thursday, December 29 of Joan Burke of Wolfe Tone Court, Mountmellick and formerly of O'Moore Street.

At home surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her son Michael, deeply regretted by Roy, Shirley, Oiver, Jackie and Jason, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, relatives, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Recital of the Rosary this Friday evening at 9pm. Removal at 11.30am on Saturday morning to St. Joseph's Church, Mountmellick for Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Angela Delaney - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, December 28 of Angela Delaney of The Green, Kilminchy, Portlaoise, and late of Coole.

Peacefully at St James' Hospital Dublin, surrounded by her family. Beloved mother of Vanessa, Elena and Michelle, grandmother to Andrew, Luke and Amelia. Deeply regretted by her family, brothers Christopher, Paddy, sisters Anne, Theresa, Helen, Mary, Phyllis and Iris. Sadly missed by all her loving nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Cremation Service will take place in Newlands Cross Crematorium on Wednesday, 4th January, at 11am. Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home, Portlaoise on Tuesday evening, January 3rd, from 7pm with prayers at 8.30pm.



Seamus Calt - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, December 28 of Seamus Calt of Beladd, Portlaoise and late of Claremorris.

Peacefully surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Kay and father of Mary, Orla, Emer and the late Paul and loving grandfather of Aisling, Aoife, Luan, Theo, James, Edward, Eva and late baby William.

Deeply regretted by his family, brother Tommy, sisters, Eileen and Mary, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his daughter Orla's residence at Colliers Way, Kilminchy from 4pm on Friday with rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 11am in SS Peter and Paul’s Church. Interment will follow afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery.

Ann Dunne - Mountmellick

The death took place on Thursday, December 29 of Ann Dunne of 5 Emmett Street, Mountmellick.



At the Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home from 7pm on Friday. Recital of the Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.

Paul Ryan - Ballylinan

The death took place on Thursday, December 29 of Paul Ryan of Boley, Ballylinan.



Reposing at his residence on Friday, with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to arrive at The Church of the Holy Rosary, Luggacurren, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Ballyadams.

Joe Phelan - Portarlington

The death took place on Wednesday, December 28 of Joe Phelan of 17 Arlington Estate, Portarlington. and late of Marion Hill Portarlington. Suddenly at his residence. Deeply regretted by his family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Regional Hospital Chapel Portlaoise on Saturday from 9.30am with Removal at 10 am arriving St Michaels Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 11 am. Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium.



Edward Phelan - Mountrath

The death took place on Thursday, December 29 of Edward (Ned) Phelan of Clonincurragh, Mountrath.

Atthe Midalnds Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, in his 99th year, surrounded by his family. Deeply regretted by his wife Frances and father of Tom, Mary, Eddie, Frances, Geraldine, Joe, Sarah and Margaret, his 32 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchilden, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home this Thursday evening from 7pm, with Rosary at 9pm, also Rosary on Friday night at 9pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Edmund's Church, Castletown, for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.



Arthur Nicholas Corbett

The death took place on Wednesday, December 28 of Arthur Nicholas Corbett of Howth, Abbey Braney, Wexford, Laois, Dublin and Tipperary



Peacefully in his 94th year in the care of the staff of Brookhaven nursing home, Ballyragget.

Beloved husband of the late Oonagh and father of the late Theo. Deeply regretted by his daughters Sue (Smithwick) and Jenny (Kent), son Burke, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11.30am in the Church of the Holy Spirit, Youghalarra, Newtown, Nenagh, followed by burial in Castletown Cemetery.

James Slemon - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, December 27 of James Slemon of Fieldbrook, Portlaoise, and formerly Crinkle, Birr.

Reposing at Boyd's Funeral Home, Birr, on Thursday from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal from Boyd's Funeral Home on Friday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

Denis Coogan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, December 25 of Denis Coogan of Bridge St., Portlaoise, Laois

Coogan, Bridge St., Portlaoise, December 25th 2016. Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Ballard Lodge Nursing Home. Denis, deeply regretted by his loving family, brother Patrick, sisters Maureen, Elizabeth, Kathleen and Nuala, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 7pm, with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to SS Peter and Paul`s Church for 10am requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.



Sr Rita Gibbons - Kilkenny and Rathdowney

The death took place on Sunday, December 25 of Sr. Rita (Callista) Gibbons of St. John of God Convent, Kilkenny City and formerly of Rathdowney. Sudddenly. Pre-deceased by her parents David and Ellen Gibbons, brothers Jim, Haul, David and her sister Loly.

Deeply regretted by the Sisters of the St. John of God Community, her brother Noel and sisters Maeve, Geraldine, Helen, Rose and Claire, extended family and her many friends.

Reposing was in St. John of God Convent, Kilkenny on Tuesday evening. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Kilkenny. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery.



Richard O'Rourke - Ballyfin

The death took place on Sunday, December 25 of Richard (Dick) O'Rourke of Campclone, Ballyfin.

Peacefully on Christmas morning. Predeceased by his daughter Fiona. Deeply regretted by his wife Bridie, sons Damien and Patrick and daughters Therese, Colette, Derval and Grainne, grandchildren Kevin, Niamh, Aine, Sinead, Sean, Aoife, Micheal, Ciaran, Padraig, Aoibheann, Cathal and Cormac, brother Bernard (Waterford), sisters Margaret Buckley (Canada), Sarah Geoghegan (Acragar Mountmellick) and Kathleen (Cornwall) sons-in- law Vincent and Liam, daughters-in-law Siobhann and Triona, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in his home from 4pm on St. Stephen's Day. Recital of the rosary at 9pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Fintan's Church, Ballyfin, arriving for 11am Requiem Mass, Burial afterwards in St. Fintan's Cemetery.



Jack Boylan - Portarlington

The death took place on Sunday, December 25 of Jack Boylan of Spa Street, Portarlington.

Late E.S.B. Peacefully at St Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick. Deeply regretted by his wife Pat, son Michael, daughters Susan and Patricia, brothers Paddy and Seamus, sister Jean ,son-in-law Seamus, daughter-in-law Sharon, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. ​

​Reposing at his residence Tuesday from 3pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday at 9.30 am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery.