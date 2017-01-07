Deaths in Laois - January 7, 2017

P.J. Higgins - Ballyfin

The death took place on Friday, January 6 of P. J. Higgins of The Knocks., Ballyfin.



Peacefully at the Regional Hospital Portlaois, (previously in the loving care of the staff in Dromnin Nursing Home, Stradbally) Beloved brother of Annie Carroll, Irishtown, Mountmellick and Bridie Nicholson, Oxford U.K. Deeply regretted by his sisters, nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins, brother-in-law Sean Nicholson, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home from 8pm on Saturday with recital of The Rosary at 9pm. Reposing on Sunday from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to St. Fintan's Church, Ballyfin arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am. Burial after in St. Fintan's Cemetery.

Joe McEvoy - Roscommon and Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, January 6 of Joe McEvoy of "Woodview", Moore, Castlerea, Roscommon and late of Brighouse, West Yorkshire and Portlaoise.

Peacefully) at University Hospital Roscommon. Beloved husband of Kathleen and father of Katharine (Brighouse, West Yorkshire), Judith (Huddersfield, West Yorkshire), and Teresa (Blackpool). Sadly missed by his wife, daughters, brothers Eddie (Portlaoise), Dan (Blackpool), Chris (Manchester), sisters Moire (Manchester), Sheila and Theresa (Australia), grandchildren Craig, Melissa and Liam, sons-in-law Stuart and Sean, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at McDonagh's Funeral Home Castlerea on Monday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St. Patrick's Church, Castlerea. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am with interment afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Castlerea.

Mick Rowe - Stradbally

The death took place on Thursday, January 5 of Mick Rowe of No.3 Woodview, Stradbally.



Peacefully at his residence. Predeceased by his parents Chris and Peig and his brother Johnny. Deeply regretted by his brothers Christy and Willie, sisters Esther, Mary, Noeline and Ann. Sadly missed by his nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing was at his residence on Friday. Removal took place on Saturday morning to The Church of the Sacred Heart, Stradbally for 11am Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in Moyanna Cemetery.

George Shirley - Ballacolla

The death took place on Thursday, January 5 of George Caleb Shirley of Oldglass, Ballacolla.



Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in Portlaoise General Hospital. Beloved husband of Louise, and father of William, Rosemary, Des and Joe. Sadly missed by his brother, John, sister, Myra, son-in-law, Jimmy, daughters-in-law, Shiela, Gwen and Deirdre, grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing from 2pm on Sunday, January 8 at his residence. Removal on Sunday evening at 7pm to Killermogh Church, Ballacolla. Funeral service at 2pm on Monday, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard.

Richard O'Neill - Portlaoise and Kildare

The death took place on Thursday, January 5 of Richard O'Neill of Dara Park, Newbridge and formerly of Portlaoise and Moore Abbey.

Deeply regretted by his daughter Michelle and Chubby, grandchildren Ryan, Chelsea and Elly, sisters Mary and Eileen, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his family home from 5pm on Sunday with rosary at 8pm.

Removal on Monday morning at 10am to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Cremation afterwards at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross.

Thomas Tierney - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, January 4 of Thomas "Tierman" Tierney of Ballydavis, Portlaoise.

Peacefully surrounded by his family. Loving husband to Paula, father to sons Seamús and Ruaidhrí, brother to P.J., Denis, Sheila and Stephaine. Predeceased by his parents and parents-in-law. Deeply regretted by his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews. extended family, neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing at his residence from Thursday 5th January with recital of the rosary at 8pm on Thursday night. Funeral Mass on Friday 6th January at 12.30pm in St Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise, followed by interment in The Holy Cross Cemetery, Ratheniska.

Paddy Flynn - Cork and Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, January 3 of Paddy Flynn of 1 Park Road Centre, Cobh, Cork and formerly of Fisherstown, Portlaoise. Unexpectedly, but peacefully at Cork University Hospital.

Beloved husband of Mary (née Power) and father of Margaret, Bridget, John and Peter, grandfather of Sarah, Shane, Tomás, Emma, Andy and Niamh and brother of the late Mick. Deeply regretted by his wife and family, grandchildren, brothers Bill, Jimmy, Jack, Lar, Ned and Joe, sisters Theresa, May and Nancy, sons-in-law Paul and John, daughter-in-law Mags, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing was at Cobh Community Hospital Mortuary on Friday evening, followed by removal to St Colman's Cathedral. Funeral took place on Saturday after 11am Requiem Mass, to St. Colman's Cemetery.

Ger Blake - Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, January 3 of Ger Blake of Portarlington and formerly Baradoos, Clonaslee.

Deeply regretted by his brother John, Clonaslee, his brother Jim in Perth, his sisters Helen Cunnane and Margaret Gagie in England, sister in law Kathleen and brother in law David. Frank and Patricia Cunnane, Paul and Anne Joyce, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Oakdale Nursing Home, Portarlington, on Thursday from 5pm with removal to St Manman's Church, Clonaslee, at 6.45pm arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 10am, with burial afterwards in St Manman's Cemetery, Clonaslee.

Attracta O'Brien - Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, January 4 of Attracta O'Brien (née Dowling) of Cappanlug, Mountmellick and Geashill.

Attracta (better known as Trac) passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of St. Annes Ward of St. Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick.

Beloved wife of the late Paddy, she is deeply regretted by her family, Lily, Jo, Pat, Breid, Michael, John and Eamon, grandchildren, great-grandchild, sisters Ita Brophy and Betty Floyd (Killaloe), brother Joe Dowling (Dublin), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in her home from 7pm this Wednesday, Recital of the Rosary at 9pm. Reposing on Thursday from 4pm, removal at 6.30pm to St. Mary's Church, Clonaghadoo arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10.30am. Burial after in St. Mary's adjoining cemetery.

Joe Lawler - Bilboa

The death took place on Tuesday, January 3 of Joe Lawler of Ardough, Bilboa.

Peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, in his 91st year. Beloved husband of Kathleen and father of Joe and Walter. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren Daniel, Jean, Joseph and Tommy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his son Joe’s residence, Ardough from 12 noon on Thursday with Prayers at 8.30pm. Removal on Friday at 10.30am to St Mary’s Church, Mayo, arriving at 11am for Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining the Cemetery.

