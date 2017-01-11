Deaths in Laois - January 11, 2017

Maureen Carton - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, January 10 of Maureen Carton (née Towey) of Chantiere Gate, Portlaoise and late of Monasteraden, Co. Sligo.

Peacefully, at Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally. Maureen, beloved wife of Patrick. Deeply regretted by her family, step-son Paul, step-daughter Marian, Kevin and family, brother Peter, sister Margaret, brother-in-law Colm, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from from 7.30pm with rosary at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass at 12 noon in SS Peter and Paul’s Church, Portlaoise, on Thursday, followed by interment in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Sara O'Loughlin - Rosenallis

The death took place on Tuesday, January 10 of Sara O'Loughlin of Meelick, Rosenallis.

Peacefully, in the care of the staff of Oakdale Nursing Home, Portarlington surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Tom, daughters Anne Marie, Breda, Kathleen and her son Tom, by her brothers Martin and Pat and her sister Peg (Ryan) and her daughters-in-law Geraldine (nee Brickley) and Elizabeth (Liz) (nee Coyne) and her grand-daughter Aisling (Murphy),

Mourned by her children Michael (Mountmellick), Tricia (Horan) (Mountmellick), Carmel (Finlay) (Dublin), Larry (Rosenallis), Deirdre (Challoner) (Mountmellick), Declan (Ballickmoyler), sons-in-law Frank, Des, John (Bennett) and John (Challoner) and daughters-in-law Kathleen, Mary and Lyndsey, her 38 grandchildren and 48 great-grandchildren, her sisters Maureen (Rochford), Sr. Elizabeth (Dominican) and Bridie (Hourigan), nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in the home of her son Michael (Manor Street, Mountmellick) on Tuesday evening from 6pm. Recital of the Rosary at 9pm. Reposing on Wednesday from 12 noon, removal at 6.15pm to St. Brigid's Church, Rosenallis arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial after in St. Brigid's Cemetery.

Elizabeth Fitzpatrick - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, January 10 of Elizabeth Fitzpatrick of Ross, Portlaoise.

Peacefully in loving care of the staff of Oakdale Nursing Home, Portarlington. In her 91st Year. Deeply regretted by her niece Christina (Rice), nephews Johnny and Patrick Fitzpatrick, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home, Portlaoise on Wednesday evening, from 5.30pm with removal at 6.45pm to arrive at St Fintan's Church, Ballyfin for 7.30pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday followed by interment in Ballyfin Cemetery.

Ann Tynan - Ballybrittas

The death took place on Tuesday, January 10 of Ann Tynan (née Delaney) of Copper Beach, Jamestown, Ballybrittas and formerly Coole Monasterevin.

At the Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Loving wife of the late Liam. Deeply regretted by her family Eamonn, Catherine ,Anne and Bernadette , grandchildren, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday from 12 noon with Rosary at 9pm. Reposing on Thursday with Removal at 6.30pm arriving The Church of the Secret Heart Rath at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.



Ena Doran - Mountrath

The death took place on Monday, January 9 of Ena Doran (née Phelan) of Clonin, Mountrath.

In her 94th year, at Oghill Nursing Home, Monasterevin. Beloved wife of the late Tim, much loved mother to John, Joe, Tim, Anne, Gemma and Stan. Deeply regretted by her family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, extended family, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing was at her home (Clonin) on Monday evening, also Reposing on Tuesday with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Fergal's Church, Camross, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by Burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Seamus Conroy - Ballinkaill and Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, January 8 of Seamus (Sham) Conroy of Baunmor, Ballinakill and Portlaoise.

Deeply regretted by his sons, daughter, brothers, sister, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in The Chapel Of Rest at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Rosary at 8pm on Tuesday evening. Removal at 10.30am on Wednesday morning to St.Brigid's Church, Ballinakill for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery.

Mary Barry - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Sunday, January 8 of Mary Barry (née Bentley) of St. Canice's Terrace, Borris-in-Ossory.

Wife of the late Patrick. Deeply regretted by her sons Noel, Declan and Padraic, daughters-in-law Ann and Jacinta, grandchildren, Dawn, Tegan, Kevin and Conor, sisters, brothers, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday evening from 6pm to 8.30pm with prayers at 9pm. Removal to St. Canice's Church, Borris-in-Ossory on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am. Interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Templemore, afterwards.

Ronald Mathews - Portarlington

The death took place on Sunday, January 8 of Ronald (Ronnie) Mathews of Station Road, Portarlington.

Peacefully in the care of the staff of Portlaoise Hospital. Husband of the late Brigitte. He will be sadly missed and lovingly rembered by his family, his daughter Julie, sons Paul, Tim and Stefan, his grandchildren, great grand-daughter, daughters-in-law, son -in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Service on Wednesday at 1pm in St Paul's Church, Portarlington followed by burial in The Friends Burial Ground, Rosenallis. For those who are unable to be at the funeral and wish to sympathise you are welcome to call to Tim and Eimears home at Woodbrook, Portarlington from 5pm until 9pm on Tuesday.



Margaret Cushen - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, January 8 of Margaret (Rita) Cushen (née Finlay) of Ballyclider, Portlaoise.

Peacefully surrounded by her family, in her 91st year. Beloved wife of the late Billy, and mother of the late Tom and Sr Mary. Deeply regretted by her family, Michael, Liam, John, Catherine (Kirwan) , Anne (Maher), Margaret (Jacob), Gerry, and Breda (Goode). Her sister Julia (Cushen). Sisters-in-law, sons-in-law and the late James Maher, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Monday, Removal on Monday evening to arrive at SS Peter and Paul’s church at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10am followed by interment in Ratheniska Cemetery.

Michael Cruite - Ballyroan and Abbeyleix

The death took place on Sunday, January 8 of Michael Cruite of The Rock, Ballyroan and late of Ballytarsna, Abbeyleix.

In his 91st year, in the care of the Matron and staff of St.Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick. Deeply regretted by his wife Peg, sister Madge (Byrne), nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in St. Brigids Church of Adoration (The Nun's Chapel,) Abbeyleix from 5pm this Monday evening with removal at 7.15pm to St.Patrick's Church, Ballyroan arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Kathleen Connolly - Wicklow and Laois

The death took place on Sunday, January 8 of Kathleen Connolly (née Thornton) of Heatherbrook, Marlton Road, Wicklow Town and formerly Ballyfoyle, Laois and Maganey, Carlow.

Peacefully after a long illness in the care of the doctors and staff at the Blackrock Clinic, Dublin surrounded by her family and friends. Beloved wife of Michael and mother of David and Tara, sister of Sean, Donal, Breda, Michael, Mary and the late Seamus. Deeply regretted by her husband, son, daughter and their partners Oscar and Melanie, brothers, sisters, grandchildren Oisín and Olivia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at McCrea's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Wicklow Town on Monday from 5pm to 8pm with removal Tuesday morning at 9.15am to St. Patrick's Church, Wicklow Town arriving for 10am Funeral Mass. Funeral arriving to St. Abban's Church, Killeen, Maganey for Service at 1.15pm followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.



P.J. Higgins - Ballyfin

The death took place on Friday, January 6 of P. J. Higgins of The Knocks., Ballyfin.

Peacefully at the Regional Hospital Portlaois, (previously in the loving care of the staff in Dromnin Nursing Home, Stradbally) Beloved brother of Annie Carroll, Irishtown, Mountmellick and Bridie Nicholson, Oxford U.K. Deeply regretted by his sisters, nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins, brother-in-law Sean Nicholson, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home from 8pm on Saturday with recital of The Rosary at 9pm. Reposing on Sunday from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to St. Fintan's Church, Ballyfin arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am. Burial after in St. Fintan's Cemetery.

Joe McEvoy - Roscommon and Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, January 6 of Joe McEvoy of "Woodview", Moore, Castlerea, Roscommon and late of Brighouse, West Yorkshire and Portlaoise.

Peacefully) at University Hospital Roscommon. Beloved husband of Kathleen and father of Katharine (Brighouse, West Yorkshire), Judith (Huddersfield, West Yorkshire), and Teresa (Blackpool). Sadly missed by his wife, daughters, brothers Eddie (Portlaoise), Dan (Blackpool), Chris (Manchester), sisters Moire (Manchester), Sheila and Theresa (Australia), grandchildren Craig, Melissa and Liam, sons-in-law Stuart and Sean, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at McDonagh's Funeral Home Castlerea on Monday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St. Patrick's Church, Castlerea. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am with interment afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Castlerea.