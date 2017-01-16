Deaths in Laois - January 16, 2017

Leo White - Mountmellick

The death took place on Sunday, January 15 of Leo White of Chapel Street, Mountmellick.



Peacefully in the care of the staff of St. Mary's Ward, St. Vincent's Hospital, Mountmelick. Predeceased by his wife Margaret (Pegg) (nee Daly) Kanturk, Co. Cork. Loving husband and father. Deeply regretted by his family, Margaret Kehoe (Portlaoise), Frank, Deirdre Murphy, Martina Burke,(Manchester) Kevin and James, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers and sisters-in-law, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick, from 7pm on Monday evening, recital of the rosary at 9pm. Prayers in the funeral home on Tuesday at 11am. Removal at 11.50am to St. Joseph's Church for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Liam Conroy - Rosenallis

The death took place on Saturday, January 14 of Liam Conroy of Meelick, Rosenallis.



Peacefully at The Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Husband of Margaret and brother of the late Sean. Deeply regretted by his wife and his son Aidan, his daughters Catherine, Mary, Helen, Claire, Lorraine and Sarah, grandchildren, brother Joe, sister Maureen Lynch (Drogheda, Co. Louth) sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law Theresa, brother-in-law Pat, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in his home on Monday from 2pm. Recital of the rosary at 9pm. Funeral arriving at St. Brigid's Church, Rosenallis, on Tuesday for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery.

Miriam Killeen - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, January 14 of Miriam Killeen (née Allen) of Portlaoise and formerly of Ranelagh, Dublin. Peacefully at St Vincent's Private Hospital).

Beloved wife of John, and mother of Suzanne and David, and Grandmother of Leon. Deeply regretted by her husband, daughter, son and partner Vicky, son-in-law Keith, grandson, sister Helen, sisters-in-law Mary and Imelda, brothers-in-law Fran, Tom and Brian, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, relatives, friends.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Lower Kimmage Road, on Monday prior to her removal to Mount Jerome Crematorium (Victorian Chapel) arriving for 4.30pm Humanist Service in celebration of her life.

Larry Ryder - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Saturday, January 14 of Larry (Laurence) Ryder of Ballyroan Road, Abbeyleix.



Deeply regretted by his wife Ita, children Ashling, Iarla and Shane, partners Nicky, Mick and Paula, grandchildren, Doireann, Rion, Chloe, Aiden, Cara and Arthur, sisters Sr. Helen (LSU), Pat, Ann and Joan, brothers-in-law Huw, John, Davy and Garry, sisters-in-law Ann and Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing was at his residence on Sunday. Removal on Monday morning at 11.40am to The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.



Dr. Una Callaghan - Ranelagh and Rathdowney

The death took place on Friday, January 13 of Dr. Una Callaghan (née Comer) of Ranelagh, Dublin and formerly Rathdowney.

Peacefully in the care of the staff at St. Vincent’s Private Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Brendan. Predeceased by her sisters Biddy and Fin and her brother Simon. Fondly remembered by her sisters Maureen, Dodie and Norrie and brother Jerry. Much loved by her nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, extended family and many friends.

Removal on Saturday to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Donnybrook arriving at 9.50am for 10am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery.



Brendan Sharpe - Portarlington

The death took place on Wednesday, January 11 of Brendan Sharpe of Kilmalogue Gardens, Portarlington and formerly Treascon and St. Michael's Park, Portarlington.

At the Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, fellow residents of Moore Abbey, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington, on Friday from 4.30pm with Removal at 6.50pm arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements for Margaret Harrison - Surrey and Mountmellick

The death took place on Friday, December 30 of Margaret Harrison (née Dunne) of Ball, Surrey and formerly Emmett Terrace, Mountmellick, Laois



Sister of the recently deceased Ann Dunne, Emmett Street, Mountmellick. Deeply regretted by her daughters Sarah and Rachel, grandchildren, brother Dick, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins,relatives and friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home this Saturday from 8pm. Recital of the Rosary at 9pm. Prayers in the Funeral Home on Sunday morning at 11am, removal at 11.45am to St. Joseph's Church, arriving for 12 noon Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery.



Eamon Behan - Ballylinan

The death took place on Wednesday, January 11 of Eamon Behan of Oldcourt, Ballylinan.

Reposing at his residence from 6pm today, Wednesday, with Rosary there on Thursday evening at 9pm. Removal on Friday at 12.15pm to arrive at St. Anne's Church, Ballylinan for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Arles Cemetery.

Elizabeth Moloney - Wolfhill

The death took place on Wednesday, January 11 of Elizabeth (Lily) Moloney (née Mealy) of Crossard, Wolfhill.

Deeply regretted by her daughters Ann and Elizabeth, sons Jimmy, John, Peter and Patrick, grandchildren Elizabeth, Linda, Maria, Olivia, Johanna, Anna, Tommy, Michael and David, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Margaret and Mag, son-in-law Keith, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 4pm on Thursday, with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Wolfhill, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick Murphy - Tinahely and Durrow

The death took place on Wednesday, January 11 of Patrick Murphy of Ballinacor, Tinahely, Wicklow and late of Durrow.

Peacefully, at St. Vincent's Private Hospital, after a short illness. Beloved husband of Breda, and father of Ronan, Damien and Tara. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren Kate, Patrick and Khloe, daughters-in-law Katherine and Karolina, son-in-law Eamonn, sisters Teresa, Sr Patricia, and Mai, brothers Dan, Jack and Martin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Killaveney, Tinahely, on Friday evening from 4pm to 8pm, and on Saturday morning from 10am, with removal at 11.30am, to St. Kevin's Church, Killaveney, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Anastasia Bowe - Timahoe

The death took place on Tuesday, January 10 of Anastasia (Statia) Bowe (née Naughtan) of Aghoney, Timahoe.

In the loving care of staff at Droimnín Nursing Home, Stradbally. Deeply regretted by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her grandson Damien Bowe's residence at Aghoney, Timahoe on Thursday, with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Friday morning to St. Michael's Church Timahoe for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Maureen Carton - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, January 10 of Maureen Carton (née Towey) of Chantiere Gate, Portlaoise and late of Monasteraden, Co. Sligo.

Peacefully, at Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally. Maureen, beloved wife of Patrick. Deeply regretted by her family, step-son Paul, step-daughter Marian, Kevin and family, brother Peter, sister Margaret, brother-in-law Colm, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from from 7.30pm with rosary at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass at 12 noon in SS Peter and Paul’s Church, Portlaoise, on Thursday, followed by interment in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Sara O'Loughlin - Rosenallis

The death took place on Tuesday, January 10 of Sara O'Loughlin of Meelick, Rosenallis.

Peacefully, in the care of the staff of Oakdale Nursing Home, Portarlington surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Tom, daughters Anne Marie, Breda, Kathleen and her son Tom, by her brothers Martin and Pat and her sister Peg (Ryan) and her daughters-in-law Geraldine (nee Brickley) and Elizabeth (Liz) (nee Coyne) and her grand-daughter Aisling (Murphy),

Mourned by her children Michael (Mountmellick), Tricia (Horan) (Mountmellick), Carmel (Finlay) (Dublin), Larry (Rosenallis), Deirdre (Challoner) (Mountmellick), Declan (Ballickmoyler), sons-in-law Frank, Des, John (Bennett) and John (Challoner) and daughters-in-law Kathleen, Mary and Lyndsey, her 38 grandchildren and 48 great-grandchildren, her sisters Maureen (Rochford), Sr. Elizabeth (Dominican) and Bridie (Hourigan), nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in the home of her son Michael (Manor Street, Mountmellick) on Tuesday evening from 6pm. Recital of the Rosary at 9pm. Reposing on Wednesday from 12 noon, removal at 6.15pm to St. Brigid's Church, Rosenallis arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial after in St. Brigid's Cemetery.

Elizabeth Fitzpatrick - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, January 10 of Elizabeth Fitzpatrick of Ross, Portlaoise.

Peacefully in loving care of the staff of Oakdale Nursing Home, Portarlington. In her 91st Year. Deeply regretted by her niece Christina (Rice), nephews Johnny and Patrick Fitzpatrick, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home, Portlaoise on Wednesday evening, from 5.30pm with removal at 6.45pm to arrive at St Fintan's Church, Ballyfin for 7.30pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday followed by interment in Ballyfin Cemetery.

Ann Tynan - Ballybrittas

The death took place on Tuesday, January 10 of Ann Tynan (née Delaney) of Copper Beach, Jamestown, Ballybrittas and formerly Coole Monasterevin.

At the Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Loving wife of the late Liam. Deeply regretted by her family Eamonn, Catherine ,Anne and Bernadette , grandchildren, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday from 12 noon with Rosary at 9pm. Reposing on Thursday with Removal at 6.30pm arriving The Church of the Secret Heart Rath at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.

