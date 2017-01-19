Deaths in Laois - January 19, 2017

John Maher - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Wednesday, January 18 of John Maher of Charleville, Borris-in-Ossory.

Peacefully in the care of the Matron and Staff in the Ville Marie Nursing Home, Roscrea. Deeply regretted by his nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his nephew Connie Thompson's residence, Rock Road, Borris in Ossory this Thursday from 2pm with rosary in the house at 9pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to St. Molua's Church, Ballaghmore for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Margaret Feeley - Errill

The death took place on Tuesday, January 17 of Margaret (Peg) Feeley (née Keyes) of Templequaine, Errill.

Peacefully at the Villa Marie Nursing Home, Roscrea. Margaret (Peg) predeceased by her husband Billy. Deeply regretted by her daughter Joan and her son Tommy, son-in-law Kevin, her beloved grandchildren Lorraine, Aishling and Kevin, her sister Chris (Madden) and her brother Sean Keyes, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home (Templequaine) on Thursday evening from 5pm with rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Friday in the Church of Our Lady Queen Of The Universe, Errill at 11am followed by burial in Bealady Cemetery.

Tony Payne - Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, January 16 of Tony Payne of Station Road, Mountmellick.

Suddenly at home. Staff of Group 4 Security. Deeply regretted by his wife Mary (nee Jeffrey, Tullamore), daughters Donna and Rebecca, brother Brian and sister Ann, nephews and neices, mother-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Tony will repose in Moloneys Funeral Home from 7pm on Wednesday. Recital of the rosary at 9pm. Prayers in the funeral home on Thursday morning at 11.15am. Removal at 11.50am to St. Joseph's Church arriving for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery. House private.

James Gilligan - Emo

The death took place on Monday, January 16 of James (Jim) Gilligan of Coolbanagher, Emo and late of the Knocks, Ballyfin.

Peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his wife Anne (neé Thompson), sons Martin, Michael and Desmond, and daughter Shirley, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home, Mountrath, on Wednesay evening from 8pm, with rosary at 9pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Fintan's Church, Ballyfin, for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Ballyfin.



Margaret Kavanagh - Vicarstown

The death took place on Tuesday, January 17 of Margaret (Peg) Kavanagh of Vicarstown.

In her 101st year in the care of the staff of Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally. Deeply regretted by her nieces and nephews, especially by her loving niece Deirdre and her husband Michael, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing this Wednesday evening at Droimnin Nursing Home from 7pm with rosary at 9pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 11am to the Church of the Assumption, Vicarstown for Mass at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in Moyanna Cemetery.

Kieran Bergin - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Monday, January 16 of Kieran Bergin of Ballybrophy Road, Shambo, Borris-in-Ossory.

Peacefully at Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Deeply regretted by his sister Mary Redmond and his brother-in-law Peter, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday evening from 5pm with rosary at 9pm. Funeral prayers on Wednesday evening at 7pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to St. Canice's Church, Borris-in-Ossory, arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in Knockaroo.



Michael Fennell - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Monday, January 16 of Michael (Mick) Fennell of Abbeyleix and St Patrick’s Tce., Naas and Decoy Lodge, Caragh Rd., Naas.

Deeply regretted by his wife Mary, sons Paul, Derek, Simon and Conor, grandchildren Ciara, Roisin, Niamh, Clodagh and Dexter, brother Noel,sisters Ann, Eileen, Christina, Marion, Elizabeth and Josephine, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Naas on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 8pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Corban’s Cemetery, Naas.



Mary Meehan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, January 15 of Mary Meehan (née Daly) of Newpark, Portlaoise and late of Windmill Rd., Cork City. Peacefully at home surrounded by her family.

Beloved wife of John and mother of Eoin, Elaine and Clare. Deeply regretted by her family, sister, Marion, son-in-law, John, Dylan, grandchildren, Chloe and Keeva, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours, and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home from 6pm on Tuesday evening, with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to SS Peter and Paul’s Church for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery.

Chris Misztela - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, January 13 of Chris Misztela of Bellingham, Portlaoise.

Beloved husband of Raluca and dearly loved dad to Victor and Alis. Deeply regretted by his loving family, parents in Kolberg (Poland), sister (Holland), relatives and friends.

Memorial mass will be held in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise, on Wednesday, January 25 at 10am, followed by interment of ashes in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Leo White - Mountmellick

The death took place on Sunday, January 15 of Leo White of Chapel Street, Mountmellick.

Peacefully in the care of the staff of St. Mary's Ward, St. Vincent's Hospital, Mountmelick. Predeceased by his wife Margaret (Pegg) (nee Daly) Kanturk, Co. Cork. Loving husband and father. Deeply regretted by his family, Margaret Kehoe (Portlaoise), Frank, Deirdre Murphy, Martina Burke,(Manchester) Kevin and James, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers and sisters-in-law, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick, from 7pm on Monday evening, recital of the rosary at 9pm. Prayers in the funeral home on Tuesday at 11am. Removal at 11.50am to St. Joseph's Church for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Liam Conroy - Rosenallis

The death took place on Saturday, January 14 of Liam Conroy of Meelick, Rosenallis.

Peacefully at The Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Husband of Margaret and brother of the late Sean. Deeply regretted by his wife and his son Aidan, his daughters Catherine, Mary, Helen, Claire, Lorraine and Sarah, grandchildren, brother Joe, sister Maureen Lynch (Drogheda, Co. Louth) sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law Theresa, brother-in-law Pat, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in his home on Monday from 2pm. Recital of the rosary at 9pm. Funeral arriving at St. Brigid's Church, Rosenallis, on Tuesday for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery.

Miriam Killeen - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, January 14 of Miriam Killeen (née Allen) of Portlaoise and formerly of Ranelagh, Dublin. Peacefully at St Vincent's Private Hospital).

Beloved wife of John, and mother of Suzanne and David, and Grandmother of Leon. Deeply regretted by her husband, daughter, son and partner Vicky, son-in-law Keith, grandson, sister Helen, sisters-in-law Mary and Imelda, brothers-in-law Fran, Tom and Brian, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, relatives, friends.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Lower Kimmage Road, on Monday prior to her removal to Mount Jerome Crematorium (Victorian Chapel) arriving for 4.30pm Humanist Service in celebration of her life.

Larry Ryder - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Saturday, January 14 of Larry (Laurence) Ryder of Ballyroan Road, Abbeyleix.

Deeply regretted by his wife Ita, children Ashling, Iarla and Shane, partners Nicky, Mick and Paula, grandchildren, Doireann, Rion, Chloe, Aiden, Cara and Arthur, sisters Sr. Helen (LSU), Pat, Ann and Joan, brothers-in-law Huw, John, Davy and Garry, sisters-in-law Ann and Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing was at his residence on Sunday. Removal on Monday morning at 11.40am to The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.