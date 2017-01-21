Deaths in Laois - January 21, 2017

Patrick Connell - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, January 21 of Patrick Connell of 57 Marian Ave, Portlaoise, Laois



Husband of the late Mary and father of Richard, Pat, Geraldine, Philomena, Bernie, Kieran, Nora, and Teresa, deeply regretted by his family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, loving brother Alex, loving sister Anne, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Sunday from 2pm with rosary recital on Sunday evening at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Monday in SS Peter & Paul's Church at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in SS Peter & Paul's cemetery.

Ann Bourke - Durrow

The death took place on Friday, January 20 of Ann Bourke of Mill Road, Durrow and formerly Kenny's Well, Kilkenny.

Following a long illness, bravely borne. Deeply regretted by her partner Michael, daughter Aimee, granddaughter Kiah and grandson Leon, brothers, sisters brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of friends.

Arriving at 11am on Monday to the Holy Trinity Church, Durrow for Requiem Mass. Burial immediately afterwards in adjourning cemetery.

Paddy O'Brien - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, January 20 of Paddy (The Prophet) O'Brien of No 2 Millview, Portlaoise.

(Ex Telecom Eireann). Predeceased by his parents Michael and Margaret, sisters Theresa and Sheila. Much loved brother of Rita Mahon, Derdire Flanagan, Michael, Noel, Tony, Gerry, Peter, Brendan, Pascal and Thomas. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home, Portlaoise on Saturday from 2pm with removal at 5.15pm to SS Peter & Paul's Church arriving at 5.30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12.30pm. Interment afterwards in SS Peter & Paul's Cemetery.



Eilish Whelan - Athy

The death took place on Friday, January 20 of Eilish Whelan of Cloverlodge Nursing Home, Athy, Kildare and formerly 26 Northumberland Road, Dublin and Mountbrook, Barrowhouse.

Peacefully at Cloverlodge Nursing Home, Athy. Deeply regretted by her sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Whelan residence, Ballinree, Barrowhouse, Athy on Friday, from 7pm. Removal on Saturday at 1.30pm to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Barrowhouse for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Vicky Kerry - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, January 19 Vicky Kerry of Capoley, Portlaoise.

Predeceased by her Dad Séamus. Beloved partner of Dan Murphy and mother of James. Deeply regretted by her family, mother Linda, sister Emily and partner Tony, granddad Jamesie, grandmum Mary, uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Saturday from 6pm to 9pm with prayers at 9pm. House strictly private outside these times. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 2pm in SS Peter & Paul's Church. Interment afterwards in SS Peter & Paul's Cemetery.

Phyllis Finn - Ballickmoyler

The death took place on Thursday, January 19 of Phyllis Finn (née Morgan) of Coolnaugh, Ballickmoyler.

Peacefully at The Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Paddy and much loved mother of John, Colin, and Patrick.

Deeply regretted by her sons, grandchildren Jody, Katie, Amy, Colin and Holly, daughters-in-law, brother Michael, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her son Patrick’s home,”Bruach Na hAbhann”, Killeen, Carlow, (opposite Killeen Church) from 6pm on Friday with Prayers at 8.30pm. Reposing from 12 noon on Saturday with removal at 5.40pm to St Abban’s Church, Killeen, arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 9.30 am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.



Kathleen O'Brien - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, January 18 of Kathleen O'Brien (née Dunne) of Millview, Portlaoise.

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Pat and dearly loved mother to Fiona (Moycullen), Andrew, and Damien and loving sister to Geraldine. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brother-in-law Declan, sister-in-law Marie, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Joan, grandchildren Niamh, Neil, Darragh, Ronan, and Liam, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home from 5pm on Friday evening with rosary at 8pm. Removal from her residence on Saturday to SS Peter and Paul's Church to arrive for 10am Requiem Mass, interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

John Maher - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Wednesday, January 18 of John Maher of Charleville, Borris-in-Ossory.

Peacefully in the care of the Matron and Staff in the Ville Marie Nursing Home, Roscrea. Deeply regretted by his nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his nephew Connie Thompson's residence, Rock Road, Borris in Ossory this Thursday from 2pm with rosary in the house at 9pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to St. Molua's Church, Ballaghmore for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Margaret Feeley - Errill

The death took place on Tuesday, January 17 of Margaret (Peg) Feeley (née Keyes) of Templequaine, Errill.

Peacefully at the Villa Marie Nursing Home, Roscrea. Margaret (Peg) predeceased by her husband Billy. Deeply regretted by her daughter Joan and her son Tommy, son-in-law Kevin, her beloved grandchildren Lorraine, Aishling and Kevin, her sister Chris (Madden) and her brother Sean Keyes, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home (Templequaine) on Thursday evening from 5pm with rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Friday in the Church of Our Lady Queen Of The Universe, Errill at 11am followed by burial in Bealady Cemetery.

Tony Payne - Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, January 16 of Tony Payne of Station Road, Mountmellick.

Suddenly at home. Staff of Group 4 Security. Deeply regretted by his wife Mary (nee Jeffrey, Tullamore), daughters Donna and Rebecca, brother Brian and sister Ann, nephews and neices, mother-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Tony will repose in Moloneys Funeral Home from 7pm on Wednesday. Recital of the rosary at 9pm. Prayers in the funeral home on Thursday morning at 11.15am. Removal at 11.50am to St. Joseph's Church arriving for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery. House private.

James Gilligan - Emo

The death took place on Monday, January 16 of James (Jim) Gilligan of Coolbanagher, Emo and late of the Knocks, Ballyfin.

Peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his wife Anne (neé Thompson), sons Martin, Michael and Desmond, and daughter Shirley, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home, Mountrath, on Wednesay evening from 8pm, with rosary at 9pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Fintan's Church, Ballyfin, for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Ballyfin.



Margaret Kavanagh - Vicarstown

The death took place on Tuesday, January 17 of Margaret (Peg) Kavanagh of Vicarstown.

In her 101st year in the care of the staff of Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally. Deeply regretted by her nieces and nephews, especially by her loving niece Deirdre and her husband Michael, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing this Wednesday evening at Droimnin Nursing Home from 7pm with rosary at 9pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 11am to the Church of the Assumption, Vicarstown for Mass at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in Moyanna Cemetery.

Kieran Bergin - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Monday, January 16 of Kieran Bergin of Ballybrophy Road, Shambo, Borris-in-Ossory.

Peacefully at Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Deeply regretted by his sister Mary Redmond and his brother-in-law Peter, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday evening from 5pm with rosary at 9pm. Funeral prayers on Wednesday evening at 7pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to St. Canice's Church, Borris-in-Ossory, arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in Knockaroo.



