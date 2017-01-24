Deaths in Laois - January 24, 2017

Tom Ryan - Ballybrittas

The death took place on Monday, January 23 of Tom Ryan of Bellgrove, Ballybrittas.



Peacefully at St Brigid's Hospice, Moore Abbey Monasterevin. Deeply regretted by his wife Maeve, sons Lar, Paul, Oliver, Aidan and Anthony , daughters-in-law Amanda, Sarah and Christine, grandchildren Lauren, Owen, Jack, Zoe and Mollie, cousins, relatives and close friends.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 3pm with Rosary at 9pm. Reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 3pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Thursday at 11.30am arriving at the Church of the Sacred Heart Rath for Requeim Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery Emo.



Michael Haverty - Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, January 23 of Michael Haverty of Irishtown, Mountmellick and formerly of Station Road, Portarlington.

In the exceptional care of the matron and staff of St. Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick, after a short illness.

Husband of the late Maura (nee Dunne). Deeply regretted by his family Vivien, John (Sean), Bernie, Colette, sister Mary (O'Brien) Dublin, sister-in-law Bernie, brothers-in-law Tadhg and Michael, daughter-in-law Marie, Ruairi, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in St. Vincent's Chapel of Rest, St. Vincent's Hospital, from 5pm on Tuesday. Removal at 6pm to St. Joseph's Church (via Irishtown and Parnell Street) arriving at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery. House Private. Family flowers only.

Rory Hanlon - Rathdowney

The death took place on Sunday, January 22 of Rory Hanlon of The Glebe, Rathdowney and formerly Dublin. Unexpectedly.

Deeply regretted by his wife, Agata and his children, James and Joseph, his mother Mary, his brothers James, Neil and Colm and his sisters Marian and Michelle, aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at O' Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney, on Tuesday evening from 6pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass in The Church Of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney, on Wednesday at 11am, followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin.



Sydney P. Finlay - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, January 22 of Sydney P. Finlay of Portlaoise.

Passed away suddenly. Husband to Vera and father of Hueston and Perry, grandfather of Svea, Rebecca, Robert, Lars, Sarah, Karsten and Alyson and father-in-law to Annegret and Jonathan. Deeply regretted by his brother Jack, relatives and friends.

Reception at St Peter's Church, Market Sq., Portlaoise, on Wednesday, January 25, at 7pm. Funeral Service on Thursday, January 26, at 15:00.

Annie Jackman - Ballinakill

The death took place on Saturday, January 21 of Annie (Nan) Jackman (née Lennon), Ironmills, Ballinakill.

In her 96th year at Knightsbridge Nursing Home,Trim. Deeply regretted by her son John, daughter Margaret (Rochford), daughter-in-law Jean, son-in-law Seamus (Rochford), nephews, niece, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing was at her son John's residence at Ironmills, Ballinakill on Sunday. Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am to St. Brigid's Church, Ballinakill for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Ballinakill.

Danny Gilmartin - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Saturday, January 21 of Danny Gilmartin of Lackie, Ballaghmore, Borris-in-Ossory.

Reposing in Maher's Funeral Home Roscrea Monday evening from 5pm with Rosary at 8pm.

Private removal on Tuesday morning arriving at Ballaghmore Church for Funeral Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Patrick Connell - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, January 21 of Patrick Connell of 57 Marian Ave, Portlaoise, Laois



Husband of the late Mary and father of Richard, Pat, Geraldine, Philomena, Bernie, Kieran, Nora, and Teresa, deeply regretted by his family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, loving brother Alex, loving sister Anne, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Sunday from 2pm with rosary recital on Sunday evening at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Monday in SS Peter & Paul's Church at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in SS Peter & Paul's cemetery.

Ann Bourke - Durrow

The death took place on Friday, January 20 of Ann Bourke of Mill Road, Durrow and formerly Kenny's Well, Kilkenny.

Following a long illness, bravely borne. Deeply regretted by her partner Michael, daughter Aimee, granddaughter Kiah and grandson Leon, brothers, sisters brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of friends.

Arriving at 11am on Monday to the Holy Trinity Church, Durrow for Requiem Mass. Burial immediately afterwards in adjourning cemetery.

Paddy O'Brien - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, January 20 of Paddy (The Prophet) O'Brien of No 2 Millview, Portlaoise.

(Ex Telecom Eireann). Predeceased by his parents Michael and Margaret, sisters Theresa and Sheila. Much loved brother of Rita Mahon, Derdire Flanagan, Michael, Noel, Tony, Gerry, Peter, Brendan, Pascal and Thomas. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home, Portlaoise on Saturday from 2pm with removal at 5.15pm to SS Peter & Paul's Church arriving at 5.30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12.30pm. Interment afterwards in SS Peter & Paul's Cemetery.



Eilish Whelan - Athy

The death took place on Friday, January 20 of Eilish Whelan of Cloverlodge Nursing Home, Athy, Kildare and formerly 26 Northumberland Road, Dublin and Mountbrook, Barrowhouse.

Peacefully at Cloverlodge Nursing Home, Athy. Deeply regretted by her sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Whelan residence, Ballinree, Barrowhouse, Athy on Friday, from 7pm. Removal on Saturday at 1.30pm to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Barrowhouse for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Vicky Kerry - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, January 19 Vicky Kerry of Capoley, Portlaoise.

Predeceased by her Dad Séamus. Beloved partner of Dan Murphy and mother of James. Deeply regretted by her family, mother Linda, sister Emily and partner Tony, granddad Jamesie, grandmum Mary, uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Saturday from 6pm to 9pm with prayers at 9pm. House strictly private outside these times. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 2pm in SS Peter & Paul's Church. Interment afterwards in SS Peter & Paul's Cemetery.

Phyllis Finn - Ballickmoyler

The death took place on Thursday, January 19 of Phyllis Finn (née Morgan) of Coolnaugh, Ballickmoyler.

Peacefully at The Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Paddy and much loved mother of John, Colin, and Patrick.

Deeply regretted by her sons, grandchildren Jody, Katie, Amy, Colin and Holly, daughters-in-law, brother Michael, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her son Patrick’s home,”Bruach Na hAbhann”, Killeen, Carlow, (opposite Killeen Church) from 6pm on Friday with Prayers at 8.30pm. Reposing from 12 noon on Saturday with removal at 5.40pm to St Abban’s Church, Killeen, arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 9.30 am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.



Kathleen O'Brien - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, January 18 of Kathleen O'Brien (née Dunne) of Millview, Portlaoise.

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Pat and dearly loved mother to Fiona (Moycullen), Andrew, and Damien and loving sister to Geraldine. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brother-in-law Declan, sister-in-law Marie, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Joan, grandchildren Niamh, Neil, Darragh, Ronan, and Liam, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home from 5pm on Friday evening with rosary at 8pm. Removal from her residence on Saturday to SS Peter and Paul's Church to arrive for 10am Requiem Mass, interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.