Deaths in Laois - February 3, 2017

Margaret Carter - Ballyroanof

The death took place on Thursday, February 2 of Margaret Carter (née Fitzpatrick) of Tullore, Ballyroan.

Wife of the late John in her 90th year. Peacefully in the care of the staff of Droimnin nursing home Stradbally. Deeply regretted by her loving family Bridie, Pat, Kathleen, Mick, Sean, Peggy, Mary, Ann, Anthony, Joe, Rita, Eamon and Christina, sons-in-law,daughters-in-law,grandchildren,great grandchildren,brothers-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 4pm on Friday with Rosary at 8.30pm. Removal on Saturday evening at 6pm via the Rock road to St.Patricks Church Ballyroan arriving 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12.30pm.Burial afterwards in St. Patricks Cemetery.

Mary Brophy

The death took place on Thursday, February 2 of Mary (Mai) Brophy (née Delaney) of

Newpark, Mountmellick Rd., Portlaoise.

Beloved wife of the late Michael and predeceased by her sons Mick and Brendan. Much loved mother of Séan, Ailish, Colm, Paul and Geraldine. Deeply regretted by her family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.



Reposing at the Chapel of Rest in the Regional Hospital, Portlaoise on Friday from 5pm with Rosary recital at 8pm. Funeral arriving at Ss Peter & Paul's Church on Saturday for 10am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in Ss Peter & Paul's Cemetery.

Annie Delaney - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, February 2 of Annie (Nancy) Delaney (née McEvoy) of St. Brigid's Place, Portlaoise.

Peacefully surrounded by her family. In the care of Ballard Lodge Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late Billy and mother to the late Christine, and mother to Pat, William, and Martin. Deeply regretted by her family, sisters Christine, Betty, Kitty, Mary, brothers Séan, Jimmy and Peter, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.



Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home from 6pm on Friday evening with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to SS Peter and Paul’s Church to arrive for 12.30pm Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards

Breda Mullaney - Portarlington

The death took place on Thursday, February 2 of Breda Mullaney(née Maher) of

Church View, Portarlington and formerly of Moorehill House, Granard, Longford. Peacefully in the care of the staff of Oakdale Nursing Home, Portarlington. Predeceased by her husband Eugene. Breda was a much loved aunt. She will be sadly missed by her sister-in-law Alice, her Maher and Morrissey, nieces and nephews, her grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.



Reposing at Oakdale Nursing Home on Friday from 5pm until 7pm, with rosary at 6.30pm. Removal to St. Michael's Church, Portarlington, on Saturday, arriving for requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Granardkille Cemetery, Longford.

Michael Parish - Ballinakill

The death took place on Tuesday, January 31 of Michael Parish of Stanhope Street, Ballinakill.

Peacefully in the care of the staff at The Hermitage Clinic, Lucan. Predeceased by his wife Maureen. Deeply regretted by his son Andrew, brothers John and Leslie, daughter-in-law Amelia, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren Ellie and Luke, partner Nancy, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at The Chapel of Rest at The Regional Hospital, Portlaoise from 5.30pm on Wednesday evening with Removal at 7.20pm to St.Brigid's Church, Ballinakill arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in St. Brigid's Cemetery.



Kathleen Connolly - Dublin and Abbeyleix

The death took place on Monday, January 30 of Kathleen Connolly (née Tierney) of Blackrock, Dublin and formerly Abbeyleix.

Peacefully in the care of the staff at Clonskeagh Hospital. Beloved wife of the late George, mother of Desmond, John, Robert, Monica and Adrian.

Deeply regretted by her children, daughters-in-law Karen and Mary, son-in-law Ray, grandsons Ronan, Darragh, Shane, Robert, Ciaran, Conor and their partners Grace, Aoife, Amanda and Kirsten, great-grandchildren Flynn, Megan, Sofia, Ryan, Daniel, Lucy, Lennon and Emma, extended family and friends.

Reposing Wednesday in Quinn’s of Glasthule from 5pm to 7pm. Removal Thursday to the Church of the Guardian Angels, Newtownpark Avenue, Blackrock arriving for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Deans Grange Cemetery.

Maryann Kearney - Clonaslee

The death took place on Saturday, January 28 of Maryann Kearney (née Culleton) of Sracullen, Clonaslee.

Peacefully at The Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Predeceased by her husband Tom and daughter Kathleen. Deeply regretted by her brothers, Seamus, Michael and Christy, sister Alice, son-in-law John and grandson John, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing was at Carthage's Nursing Home on Sunday with removal to St. Manman's Church, Clonaslee on Sunday evening.

Funeral Mass was on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in St Manman's Cemetery, Clonaslee.

Mary Brennan - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Friday, January 27 of Mary Brennan (née McNamara) of Clontiglass, Raheen, Abbeyleix.

Predeceased by her husband Chris. Deeply regretted by her sons John, Liam, Noel, Thomas, Pad and Mark, daughters Alice and Maria, brother Dan, sisters Nora, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing was at her residence on Saturday. Removal took place on Sunday to St. Fintan's Church, Raheen for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial took place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Dunne - Portlaoise and Stradbally

The death took place on Thursday, January 26 of Mary Dunne (née Delaney) of Marion Avenue, Portlaoise and formerly Stradbally.

Peacefully after a long illness bravely borne surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Frank. Dearly loved mother of Rhona and Janet. Deeply regretted by her family, brother Dan, her adored grandchild Mia, special nieces Catherine, Margaret and Mary and all her nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law, cousins, son-in-law Dave, grandnephew Daniel, grandnieces Lauren and Lucy.

Reposing at her residence from 1pm on Friday with recital of the Rosary at 9pm on Friday night. Removal from her residence took place on Saturday morning to St. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise for Requiem Mass followed by Interment in St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Brian Jackson - Mountrath

The death took place on Thursday, January 26 of Brian Jackson of Kilbricken House, Kilbricken, Mountrath.

At the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his brothers Richard and Frank, sister Olive, sisters-in-law Velma and Emily, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing was at Burke's Funeral Home, Mountrath on Friday evening. Removal took place on Saturday afternoon to St. Matthew's Church, Roskelton, for Funeral Service, followed by Burial in the adjoining Churchyard.

John Moran - Stradbally

The death took place on Thursday, January 26 of John Moran of Ballinteskin, Stradbally.

After a long illness bravely borne at St. Luke's Hospital, Rathgar. Beloved son of Peter and Patricia, sadly missed by his sister Mary, brothers Joe, Andy and Mick, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing was at The Presentation Chapel Stradbally on Friday. Removal to The Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally took place on Saturday morning for Funeral Mass, followed by Interment in Timogue Cemetery.

Ray Galvin - Cabinteely and Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, January 25 of Ray Galvin of Cabinteely, Dublin and late of Portlaoise.

Peacefully in the care of all the staff of the Annabeg Nursing Home, Ballybrack. Husband of Eileen, father of David, Ann-Marie and Michael.

Deeply regretted by his wife, children, daughters-in-law Bridget and Helen, son-in-law Tom, grandchildren Seán, Anna, Patrick, Cormac and Mark, his brothers Liam, Aidan, Brian and Alan, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Removal took place on Saturday from Quinn’s of Glasthule to Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Johnstown/Killiney Funeral Mass followed by a private cremation.