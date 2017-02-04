Deaths in Laois - February 4, 2017

Rory Hyland - Mountmellick

The death took place on Friday, February 3 of Rory Hyland of Debbicot, Mountmellick.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving father Micheal, Mother Fiona,and brothers Cian and Michael. Deeply regretted by his loving parents, brothers, grandparents Paddy and Mary, uncles and aunts, cousins, neighbours and many friends.



Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home on Saturday from 6pm, recital of the rosary at 9pm. Removal from his home on Sunday at 1.30pm to St. Joseph's Church for requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery. House private on Sunday.

Mary Deegan - Mountmellick and Tullamore

The death took place on Friday, February 2 of Mary Deegan (née Carroll) of 55 Twoomey Terrace, Mountmellick, and formerly of Tullamore.

Peacefully at home, surrounded by her husband Michael and her family. Predeceased by her daughter Michelle, brothers JJ, Eddie, nieces and nephews.Deeply regretted by her husband and family Paul, Alan, Mark, Brian and Sylvia, her fourteen grandchildren and two greatgrandsons, sister Nancy Condron, sons-in-law Jimmy and Michael, daughters-in-law Merle, Sarah and Laura, brothers-in= law, sisters-in-law, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in her home from 4pm on Saturday, with recital of the rosary at 9pm on Saturday evening. Funeral arriving St. Josephs Church Mountmellick for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Sunday. Burial afterwards in St. Josephs Cemetery.

Deirdre Keogh - Emo

The death took place on Thursday, February 2 of Deirdre Keogh (née O'Flynn) of Thornberry House, New Inn, Emo.

Suddenly. Devoted wife of Derek and mum to Mairead, John and Grainne. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken family, parents Maggie and John, brothers Séan and Michael, father-in-law Edward, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home, Portlaoise, on Saturday from 4pm, with rosary at 6pm. Removal from her residence on Sunday, to arrive at St Paul’s Church, Emo, for 2pm requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in the new cemetery, Emo.

Patrick Lyons - Ballinakill and Castlecomer

The death took place on Thursday, February 2 of Patrick (Paddy) Lyons of Firoda, Ballinakill and late of Castlecomer.

Suddenly. Deeply regretted by his sister Nora, brothers John and Bill, sister-in-law Anne, nieces, nephews, relatives and a close circle of friends.

Reposing at his home from 2pm on Saturday. Vigil Prayers and Rosary on Saturday night at 8.30pm. Funeral Prayers on Sunday at 1pm followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Paddy will be laid to rest following Mass in the adjoining cemetery.

Margaret Carter - Ballyroan

The death took place on Thursday, February 2 of Margaret Carter (née Fitzpatrick) of Tullore, Ballyroan.

Wife of the late John in her 90th year. Peacefully in the care of the staff of Droimnin nursing home Stradbally. Deeply regretted by her loving family Bridie, Pat, Kathleen, Mick, Sean, Peggy, Mary, Ann, Anthony, Joe, Rita, Eamon and Christina, sons-in-law,daughters-in-law,grandchildren,great grandchildren,brothers-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 4pm on Friday with Rosary at 8.30pm. Removal on Saturday evening at 6pm via the Rock road to St.Patricks Church Ballyroan arriving 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12.30pm.Burial afterwards in St. Patricks Cemetery.

Mary Brophy

The death took place on Thursday, February 2 of Mary (Mai) Brophy (née Delaney) of

Newpark, Mountmellick Rd., Portlaoise.

Beloved wife of the late Michael and predeceased by her sons Mick and Brendan. Much loved mother of Séan, Ailish, Colm, Paul and Geraldine. Deeply regretted by her family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Chapel of Rest in the Regional Hospital, Portlaoise on Friday from 5pm with Rosary recital at 8pm. Funeral arriving at Ss Peter & Paul's Church on Saturday for 10am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in Ss Peter & Paul's Cemetery.

Annie Delaney - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, February 2 of Annie (Nancy) Delaney (née McEvoy) of St. Brigid's Place, Portlaoise.

Peacefully surrounded by her family. In the care of Ballard Lodge Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late Billy and mother to the late Christine, and mother to Pat, William, and Martin. Deeply regretted by her family, sisters Christine, Betty, Kitty, Mary, brothers Séan, Jimmy and Peter, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home from 6pm on Friday evening with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to SS Peter and Paul’s Church to arrive for 12.30pm Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards

Breda Mullaney - Portarlington

The death took place on Thursday, February 2 of Breda Mullaney(née Maher) of

Church View, Portarlington and formerly of Moorehill House, Granard, Longford. Peacefully in the care of the staff of Oakdale Nursing Home, Portarlington. Predeceased by her husband Eugene. Breda was a much loved aunt. She will be sadly missed by her sister-in-law Alice, her Maher and Morrissey, nieces and nephews, her grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Oakdale Nursing Home on Friday from 5pm until 7pm, with rosary at 6.30pm. Removal to St. Michael's Church, Portarlington, on Saturday, arriving for requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Granardkille Cemetery, Longford.