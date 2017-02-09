Deaths in Laois - February 9, 2017

Carmel Delaney - Dublin and Timahoe

The death took place on Tuesday, February 7 of Carmel Delaney of 23. St Peter's Drive, Walkinstown, Dublin 12, Dublin and Garryglass, Timahoe



Unexpectedly. Loving daughter of the late Michael and Mary Delaney and loving sister of the late Patrick and Michael. Deeply regretted by her brother Jim, sisters Marie, Anne, Elizabeth and Catherine, uncles, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law Susan, nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Presentation Chapel, Stradbally, from 4pm this Thursday with rosary at 9pm. Removal on Friday at 11.30am to arrive for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in St. Michael's Church, Timahoe, with burial in St. Michael's Cemetery, Timahoe.

Philomena Higgins - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, February 7 of Philomena Higgins (née Linehan) of 5 Newpark, Portlaoise, and formerly of St. Brendan's Park, Tralee

Peacefully in her home surrounded by her husband and family. Predeceased by her infant son Gabriel and sister-in-law Carmel. Retired staff of Telecom Portlaoise.

Deeply regretted by her husband Christy, sons David and his partner Shauna, and Matthew and his partner Brid, and grandchildren Jamie, Holly and Katelyn, brothers Michael, Gerard and Neilus, sisters Ann and Catherine, Uncle Finbar and Aunt Mary, mother-in-law Carrie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, neices, nephews, her friends in the Sliabh Bloom Walking Club and Portlaoise Vincent de Paul, former work colleagues, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in her home from 4pm on Wednesday, recital of the rosary at 9pm. Reposing on Thursday from 4pm, recital of the rosary at 9pm. Funeral arriving for 12 noon Requiem Mass in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise on Friday. Burial after in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery.

Brendan Hanhauser - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Monday, February 6 of Brendan Hanhauser of Boley, Abbeyleix.

Beloved son of Andy and Yvonne and brother of Karl. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family, nanny Bridget, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

Removal on Thursday morning to St Brigid’s Church, Shanahoe for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in St Brigid’s Cemetery, Shanahoe.



Tom Connolly - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, February 4 of Tom Connolly of Green Road, Portlaoise.

Predeceased by his parents Frances and James, his brother Frank and sister Kathleen. Much loved brother to James (Jim) John, Paddy and Ned. Deeply regretted by his family, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Reposing was at the chapel of rest Portlaoise on Monday. Removal takes place on Tuesday morning at 9.15am to arrive at SS Peter & Paul's Church for 10am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter & Paul's Cemetery.

Kevin McNelis - Portarlington

A memorial service for Kevin McNelis will be held in St Michael's Church, Portarlington at 11am on Saturday, February 11, followed by burial of his ashes in the family plot at St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.

Mr McNelis, formerly of Market Square, Portarlington passed away in Traratgon, Victoria, Australia on Friday, January 6. He was predeceased by his father Paddy and his only sister Ann.

Rory Hyland - Mountmellick

The death took place on Friday, February 3 of Rory Hyland of Debbicot, Mountmellick.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving father Micheal, Mother Fiona,and brothers Cian and Michael. Deeply regretted by his loving parents, brothers, grandparents Paddy and Mary, uncles and aunts, cousins, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home on Saturday from 6pm, recital of the rosary at 9pm. Removal from his home on Sunday at 1.30pm to St. Joseph's Church for requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery. House private on Sunday.

Mary Deegan - Mountmellick and Tullamore

The death took place on Friday, February 2 of Mary Deegan (née Carroll) of 55 Twoomey Terrace, Mountmellick, and formerly of Tullamore.

Peacefully at home, surrounded by her husband Michael and her family. Predeceased by her daughter Michelle, brothers JJ, Eddie, nieces and nephews.Deeply regretted by her husband and family Paul, Alan, Mark, Brian and Sylvia, her fourteen grandchildren and two greatgrandsons, sister Nancy Condron, sons-in-law Jimmy and Michael, daughters-in-law Merle, Sarah and Laura, brothers-in= law, sisters-in-law, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in her home from 4pm on Saturday, with recital of the rosary at 9pm on Saturday evening. Funeral arriving St. Josephs Church Mountmellick for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Sunday. Burial afterwards in St. Josephs Cemetery.

Deirdre Keogh - Emo

The death took place on Thursday, February 2 of Deirdre Keogh (née O'Flynn) of Thornberry House, New Inn, Emo.

Suddenly. Devoted wife of Derek and mum to Mairead, John and Grainne. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken family, parents Maggie and John, brothers Séan and Michael, father-in-law Edward, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home, Portlaoise, on Saturday from 4pm, with rosary at 6pm. Removal from her residence on Sunday, to arrive at St Paul’s Church, Emo, for 2pm requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in the new cemetery, Emo.