Deaths in Laois - February 13, 2017

Elizabaeth Kelly - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, February 10 of Elizabeth (Betty) Kelly of Sue Ryder and Newpark, Portlaoise.

In the care of the staff of Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Tommy Kelly and the late Paddy Mathews and mother to the late Alison. Deeply regretted by her son Brian, daughter Jill, stepdaughters Heather, and Jennifer, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Droimnin Nursing Home from 6pm on Monday with rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Tuesday in SS Peter and Paul’s Church, Portlaoise, followed by cremation in Newlands Crematorium.

Marie Sarah Mahy - Clonaslee

The death took place on Thursday, January 26 of Marie Sarah Mahy (née Conroy) of Ballykaneen, Clonaslee.



Peacefully in Guersney, Channel Islands and formerly from Ballykaneen, Clonaslee. Predeceased by her mother Anne. Loving wife of Graham, and dearly loved mother of Christopher and Connor. Very sadly missed by her father Joe, brothers Joseph, Damien, Greg and Mark, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposng at the residence of her father Joe at Ballykaneen, Clonaslee on Tuesday from 12 noon, with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday at 11.30am, arriving to St Manman's Church, Clonaslee for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St Manman's Cemetery, Clonaslee.

Bridie Kennedy - Portarlington

The death took place on Friday, February 10 of Bridie Kennedy (née Sheehan),

Portarlington, and formerly Kildare Road, Crumlin, Dublin 12 and originally Sneem, Co. Kerry.

Peacefully at home after a short illness, in her 96th year, in the care of her loving son Matthew, and local health and care team, Dr. White and Fr. Dooley.

Beloved wife of the late Michael and mother of the late beloved Jimmy. Deeply regretted by her sons Matthew and Michael and her best friend and niece Marie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Funeral Home, Portarlington on Sunday evening from 5pm until 6pm. Funeral arriving to Portroe Church on Monday morning for Funeral Mass at 11amfollowed by burial in Garrykennedy Cemetery.

Esther Burke - Portarlington

The death took place on Friday, February 10 of Esther BUrke (née Drennan) of

11 Harbour Court, Mountmellick.

Formerly of Harbour Street, wife of the late Brian. Peacefully at The Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, surrounded by her family. Mother to Alice,Marion, Josephine, Brian, Deirdre,and Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving family, grandchildren and great-granchild, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, cousins Paddy and Michael Clear, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in the home of her son Michael in Kilnacash, The Rock, Mountmellick from 4pm on Sunday. Recital of The Rosary at 9pm on Sunday evening. Funeral arriving for 12 noon Mass on Monday in St. Joseph's Church, Mountmellick. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery. House private on Monday morning.

Carmel Delaney - Dublin and Timahoe

The death took place on Tuesday, February 7 of Carmel Delaney of 23. St Peter's Drive, Walkinstown, Dublin 12, Dublin and Garryglass, Timahoe

Unexpectedly. Loving daughter of the late Michael and Mary Delaney and loving sister of the late Patrick and Michael. Deeply regretted by her brother Jim, sisters Marie, Anne, Elizabeth and Catherine, uncles, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law Susan, nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Presentation Chapel, Stradbally, from 4pm this Thursday with rosary at 9pm. Removal on Friday at 11.30am to arrive for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in St. Michael's Church, Timahoe, with burial in St. Michael's Cemetery, Timahoe.

John Troy - London and Kilbricken

John Troy, London and formerly of Coole, Kilbricken died in December 2016 in London. Cremation took place in England. Predeceased by his sister Kathleen.

Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Tom and Jim, sisters Mary, Frances and Breda, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Memorial Mass for John will be celebrated in St. Edmund's Church, Castletown this Saturday morning 11th. February at 11am followed by interment of ashes in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

Philomena Higgins - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, February 7 of Philomena Higgins (née Linehan) of 5 Newpark, Portlaoise, and formerly of St. Brendan's Park, Tralee

Peacefully in her home surrounded by her husband and family. Predeceased by her infant son Gabriel and sister-in-law Carmel. Retired staff of Telecom Portlaoise.

Deeply regretted by her husband Christy, sons David and his partner Shauna, and Matthew and his partner Brid, and grandchildren Jamie, Holly and Katelyn, brothers Michael, Gerard and Neilus, sisters Ann and Catherine, Uncle Finbar and Aunt Mary, mother-in-law Carrie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, neices, nephews, her friends in the Sliabh Bloom Walking Club and Portlaoise Vincent de Paul, former work colleagues, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in her home from 4pm on Wednesday, recital of the rosary at 9pm. Reposing on Thursday from 4pm, recital of the rosary at 9pm. Funeral arriving for 12 noon Requiem Mass in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise on Friday. Burial after in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery.