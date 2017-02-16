Deaths in Laois - February 16, 2017

Martin Scully - Ballyroan

The death took place on Wednesday, February 15 of Martin Scully, formerly of The Rock, Ballyroan, and Limerick



Pre-deceased by his wife Brigid. Deeply regretted by loving daughter Bernadette, son Richard, son-in-law Ger, daughter-in-law Michelle, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing was at his daughter's residence at Ralphsgrove, Ballyroan on Wednesday evening. Removal on Thursday at 7.15pm to St. Patrick's Church, Ballyroan arriving 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Michael O'Neill - Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, February 15 of Michael O'Neill of Wolfe Tone Court, Mountmellick and formerly of Emmett Terrace, Mountmellick.

At the Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Funeral arrangements will be announced on Thursday evening

Gerry O'Neill - Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, February 14 of Gerry O'Neill of 26 St Brigid's Square, Portarlington.

The death has occurred of Gerry O'NEILL

26 St Brigid's Square, Portarlington, Laois



At Naas Hospital. Loving husband of the late Margaret, and dad of the late Margaret. Deeply regretted by his daughter, sons, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Thursday from 5pm with removal at 6.50pm arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington at 7.30pm. Requeim Mass on Friday at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery.

James Carroll - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Monday, February 13 of James (Jimmy) Carroll of Blackhill, Abbeyleix.

Suddenly in his 95th year, Jimmy husband of the late Bridie. Deeply regretted by his family, Ann, Tom, Christina, Mary and James, sister Nan, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchild, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his son James residence at Blackhill from 2pm on Wednesday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday to The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary Abbeyleix for 12 noon Requiem Mass, via the Ballacolla Road. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please. Former employee of the De Vesci estate.

Jean Byrne - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Monday, February 13 of Jean Byrne of Balladine, Abbeyleix.

Pre-deceased by her son Ceiron. Deeply regretted by her partner Pat, daughters Karen and Emma, son Garry, daughters-in-law Sharon and Caroline, grandchildren Emily, Dean, Emmet, Hannah and Jack, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 6.30pm on Wednesday. Removal on Friday at 12 noon to Newlands Cross Crematorium arriving 2pm.



Lorcan Fullam - Drumcondra and Portarlington

The death took place on Friday, February 10 of Lorcan Fullam of Drumcondra, Dublin, Portarlington, and Department of An Taoiseach.

Unexpectedly at home. Beloved husband and best friend of Annaba and much loved dad to Cuán, Fiach and Oscar. Deeply regretted by his family, parents Larry and Dolores, sisters Fiona, Orla and Cliodhna, parents-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and his many friends and neighbours.

Removal on Wednesday evening, to St. Columba's Church, Iona Road to arrive at 5pm. Funeral on Thursday morning after 11am Mass to Glasnevin Cemetery.

Anne Raison - Clough

The death took place on Sunday, February 5 of Anne (Nancy) Raison (née Bergin) of Street, Somerset, England and formerly of Cuffsboro, Clough, Ballacolla.

Peacefully at Yeovil District Hospital, aged 88 years. Sadly missed by husband John, her sons Graham and Michael, deeply regretted by her daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren Meadhbh, Fearghal and Donncha, fondly remembered and dearly missed by her sister Gemma, brothers Fintan and Canice, sister-in-law Frances, Madeleine, Michael, nephews, nieces, relatives and her many friends.

Funeral service at St Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, Glastonbury on Friday, February 24 at 11.30 am.

May Byrne - Stradbally

The death took place on Monday, February 13 of May Byrne (née White) of "Shamrock House", Court Square, Stradbally.



Peacefully in the care of the Matron and her staff of Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally surrounded by her loving and devoted family. Beloved wife of the late Tom. Dearly loved and devoted Mother to Margaret, Marie, Assumpta, Elaine and Madeleine. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her adored grandchild Thomas, and all her grandchildren, relatives, extended family, neighbours, and her many friends.

Reposing at her daughter Elaine's residence at Athy Road, Stradbally from 2pm on Tuesday 14th February with Recital of the Rosary at 8pm on Tuesday night. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in The Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally. Interment to follow in Oakvale Cemetery.



Elizabaeth Kelly - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, February 10 of Elizabeth (Betty) Kelly of Sue Ryder and Newpark, Portlaoise.

In the care of the staff of Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Tommy Kelly and the late Paddy Mathews and mother to the late Alison. Deeply regretted by her son Brian, daughter Jill, stepdaughters Heather, and Jennifer, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Droimnin Nursing Home from 6pm on Monday with rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Tuesday in SS Peter and Paul’s Church, Portlaoise, followed by cremation in Newlands Crematorium.

Marie Sarah Mahy - Clonaslee

The death took place on Thursday, January 26 of Marie Sarah Mahy (née Conroy) of Ballykaneen, Clonaslee.

Peacefully in Guersney, Channel Islands and formerly from Ballykaneen, Clonaslee. Predeceased by her mother Anne. Loving wife of Graham, and dearly loved mother of Christopher and Connor. Very sadly missed by her father Joe, brothers Joseph, Damien, Greg and Mark, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposng at the residence of her father Joe at Ballykaneen, Clonaslee on Tuesday from 12 noon, with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday at 11.30am, arriving to St Manman's Church, Clonaslee for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St Manman's Cemetery, Clonaslee.

Bridie Kennedy - Portarlington

The death took place on Friday, February 10 of Bridie Kennedy (née Sheehan),

Portarlington, and formerly Kildare Road, Crumlin, Dublin 12 and originally Sneem, Co. Kerry.

Peacefully at home after a short illness, in her 96th year, in the care of her loving son Matthew, and local health and care team, Dr. White and Fr. Dooley.

Beloved wife of the late Michael and mother of the late beloved Jimmy. Deeply regretted by her sons Matthew and Michael and her best friend and niece Marie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Funeral Home, Portarlington on Sunday evening from 5pm until 6pm. Funeral arriving to Portroe Church on Monday morning for Funeral Mass at 11amfollowed by burial in Garrykennedy Cemetery.

Esther Burke - Portarlington

The death took place on Friday, February 10 of Esther BUrke (née Drennan) of

11 Harbour Court, Mountmellick.

Formerly of Harbour Street, wife of the late Brian. Peacefully at The Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, surrounded by her family. Mother to Alice,Marion, Josephine, Brian, Deirdre,and Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving family, grandchildren and great-granchild, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, cousins Paddy and Michael Clear, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in the home of her son Michael in Kilnacash, The Rock, Mountmellick from 4pm on Sunday. Recital of The Rosary at 9pm on Sunday evening. Funeral arriving for 12 noon Mass on Monday in St. Joseph's Church, Mountmellick. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery. House private on Monday morning.

Carmel Delaney - Dublin and Timahoe

The death took place on Tuesday, February 7 of Carmel Delaney of 23. St Peter's Drive, Walkinstown, Dublin 12, Dublin and Garryglass, Timahoe

Unexpectedly. Loving daughter of the late Michael and Mary Delaney and loving sister of the late Patrick and Michael. Deeply regretted by her brother Jim, sisters Marie, Anne, Elizabeth and Catherine, uncles, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law Susan, nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Presentation Chapel, Stradbally, from 4pm this Thursday with rosary at 9pm. Removal on Friday at 11.30am to arrive for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in St. Michael's Church, Timahoe, with burial in St. Michael's Cemetery, Timahoe.

John Troy - London and Kilbricken

John Troy, London and formerly of Coole, Kilbricken died in December 2016 in London. Cremation took place in England. Predeceased by his sister Kathleen.

Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Tom and Jim, sisters Mary, Frances and Breda, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Memorial Mass for John will be celebrated in St. Edmund's Church, Castletown this Saturday morning 11th. February at 11am followed by interment of ashes in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

Philomena Higgins - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, February 7 of Philomena Higgins (née Linehan) of 5 Newpark, Portlaoise, and formerly of St. Brendan's Park, Tralee

Peacefully in her home surrounded by her husband and family. Predeceased by her infant son Gabriel and sister-in-law Carmel. Retired staff of Telecom Portlaoise.

Deeply regretted by her husband Christy, sons David and his partner Shauna, and Matthew and his partner Brid, and grandchildren Jamie, Holly and Katelyn, brothers Michael, Gerard and Neilus, sisters Ann and Catherine, Uncle Finbar and Aunt Mary, mother-in-law Carrie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, neices, nephews, her friends in the Sliabh Bloom Walking Club and Portlaoise Vincent de Paul, former work colleagues, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in her home from 4pm on Wednesday, recital of the rosary at 9pm. Reposing on Thursday from 4pm, recital of the rosary at 9pm. Funeral arriving for 12 noon Requiem Mass in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise on Friday. Burial after in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery.