Deaths in Laois - February 18, 2017

Ann Kelly - Borris-in-Ossory and Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday February 17 of Ann (Nancy) Kelly (née Rafter) of Kyledelligh, Borris-in-Ossory, and Beladd Portlaoise.

Nancy, wife of the late Bill, in the care of the staff of Drominin Nursing Home, Stradbally, surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving children, grandchildren, great granchildren, sisters, brother, relatives and friends

Reposing at the nursing home from 3pm on Saturday with prayers at 5.45pm. Removal at 6pm to The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, arriving 6.45pm Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Joesph Dunne - Mountmellick

The death took place on Thursday, February 16 of Joseph (Joey) Dunne of Emmett Tce., Mountmellick.

Husband of Sandra (nee Lawlor), Tullamore, Deeply regretted by his wife, daughters Lisa and Samantha and their partners Michael and Shane, his grandchildren Corey, T.J. and Michael, brothers, sisters, father in law Charlie Lawlor, Tullamore, brothers-in-law, sister- in-law, neighbours, relatives, his work colleagues in Standex and many friends.

Reposing in his home on Friday from 5pm and again on Saturday from 3pm untill recital of the rosary at 9pm. Funeral arriving for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Sunday in St. Joseph's Church. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Joseph O'Toole - Shanahoe

The death took place on Thursday, February 16 of Joseph (Joe) O'Toole of Shanahoe.

Beloved husband of Anne, dearly loved father of Siobhan, John, Pamela and Grainne. Deeply regretted by his family, sons-in-law Will and Stephen, adored grandchildren Liam, Ciaran, Ryan and Jamie, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 5pm on Friday with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday at 11.45am to St Brigid's Church, Shanahoe, for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St Brigid's Cemetery, Shanahoe.

Maureen Lynch - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, February 15 of Maureen Lynch (née Grehan) of No 1 Marian Court, Portlaoise.

Wife of the late Joseph and mother of Willie, Joe and Marie. Deeply regretted by her family, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday and Friday with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 9.30am to arrive at SS Peter & Paul's Church for 10am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter & Paul's Cemetery.

Martin Scully - Ballyroan

The death took place on Wednesday, February 15 of Martin Scully, formerly of The Rock, Ballyroan, and Limerick

Pre-deceased by his wife Brigid. Deeply regretted by loving daughter Bernadette, son Richard, son-in-law Ger, daughter-in-law Michelle, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing was at his daughter's residence at Ralphsgrove, Ballyroan on Wednesday evening. Removal on Thursday at 7.15pm to St. Patrick's Church, Ballyroan arriving 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Michael O'Neill - Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, February 15 of Michael O'Neill of Wolfe Tone Court, Mountmellick and formerly of Emmett Terrace, Mountmellick.

At the Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home on Thursday evening. Funeral prayers in the funeral home on Friday at 11am. Removal at 11.45am to St. Joseph's Church arriving for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Gerry O'Neill - Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, February 14 of Gerry O'Neill of 26 St Brigid's Square, Portarlington.

The death has occurred of Gerry O'NEILL

26 St Brigid's Square, Portarlington, Laois

At Naas Hospital. Loving husband of the late Margaret, and dad of the late Margaret. Deeply regretted by his daughter, sons, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Thursday from 5pm with removal at 6.50pm arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington at 7.30pm. Requeim Mass on Friday at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery.

James Carroll - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Monday, February 13 of James (Jimmy) Carroll of Blackhill, Abbeyleix.

Suddenly in his 95th year, Jimmy husband of the late Bridie. Deeply regretted by his family, Ann, Tom, Christina, Mary and James, sister Nan, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchild, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his son James residence at Blackhill from 2pm on Wednesday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday to The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary Abbeyleix for 12 noon Requiem Mass, via the Ballacolla Road. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please. Former employee of the De Vesci estate.

Jean Byrne - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Monday, February 13 of Jean Byrne of Balladine, Abbeyleix.

Pre-deceased by her son Ceiron. Deeply regretted by her partner Pat, daughters Karen and Emma, son Garry, daughters-in-law Sharon and Caroline, grandchildren Emily, Dean, Emmet, Hannah and Jack, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 6.30pm on Wednesday. Removal on Friday at 12 noon to Newlands Cross Crematorium arriving 2pm.

Lorcan Fullam - Drumcondra and Portarlington

The death took place on Friday, February 10 of Lorcan Fullam of Drumcondra, Dublin, Portarlington, and Department of An Taoiseach.

Unexpectedly at home. Beloved husband and best friend of Annaba and much loved dad to Cuán, Fiach and Oscar. Deeply regretted by his family, parents Larry and Dolores, sisters Fiona, Orla and Cliodhna, parents-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and his many friends and neighbours.

Removal on Wednesday evening, to St. Columba's Church, Iona Road to arrive at 5pm. Funeral on Thursday morning after 11am Mass to Glasnevin Cemetery.

Anne Raison - Clough

The death took place on Sunday, February 5 of Anne (Nancy) Raison (née Bergin) of Street, Somerset, England and formerly of Cuffsboro, Clough, Ballacolla.

Peacefully at Yeovil District Hospital, aged 88 years. Sadly missed by husband John, her sons Graham and Michael, deeply regretted by her daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren Meadhbh, Fearghal and Donncha, fondly remembered and dearly missed by her sister Gemma, brothers Fintan and Canice, sister-in-law Frances, Madeleine, Michael, nephews, nieces, relatives and her many friends.

Funeral service at St Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, Glastonbury on Friday, February 24 at 11.30 am.

May Byrne - Stradbally

The death took place on Monday, February 13 of May Byrne (née White) of "Shamrock House", Court Square, Stradbally.



Peacefully in the care of the Matron and her staff of Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally surrounded by her loving and devoted family. Beloved wife of the late Tom. Dearly loved and devoted Mother to Margaret, Marie, Assumpta, Elaine and Madeleine. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her adored grandchild Thomas, and all her grandchildren, relatives, extended family, neighbours, and her many friends.

Reposing at her daughter Elaine's residence at Athy Road, Stradbally from 2pm on Tuesday 14th February with Recital of the Rosary at 8pm on Tuesday night. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in The Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally. Interment to follow in Oakvale Cemetery.